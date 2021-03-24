Tom Rice discusses Inland Port Dillon with Indian consulate-general

Kulkarni attended meeting with her husband, Vijay. Both asked several questions about the inland port including how long it takes for cargo loaded there to get on a ship in Charleston and what rail lines served the port.

Elmore said it usually takes a day for cargo loaded on the rail in Dillon to be put on a ship but added that the port says it can take up to three days. He said that the port was on a CSX railroad line running along the Eastern seaboard.

Rice also discussed the effect the port has had on Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties.

He told Kulkarni that the port was located in three of the poorest counties in the state of South Carolina: Dillon, Marion and Marlboro.

Dillon is ranked 32nd in per capita gross domestic product, Marion ranks 36th, and Marlboro ranks 31st according to a late 2020 media advisory from the Bureau of Economic Advisors.

Gross domestic product estimates all of the economic activity in an area, in this case, counties.

Rice asked Elmore to tell Kulkarni how many jobs the port had created in those counties. Rice estimated that the port had created 2,000 jobs.

Elmore said the total was over 2,000 jobs now.