Tom Rice discusses Inland Port Dillon with Indian consulate-general

FLORENCE, S.C. — Inland Port Dillon was the first topic in a working lunch for Congressman Tom Rice on Wednesday.
Rice, a Republican representing most of the Pee Dee, met over lunch at Vic's with Dr. Sawati Kulkarni, consul general for the Indian consulate in Atlanta, Wednesday at Vic's to discuss the inland port and the trade relationship between the United States and India.
India is one of several countries to operate an embassy in Washington, D.C., and branches, called consulates, in other cities. India has consulates in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York and San Francisco. Generally, these consulates offer embassy services like visas to specific geographic regions of the country.
Rice led off the discussion by asking Inland Port Dillon terminal manager Michael Elmore to discuss the inland port's relationship to India.
Elmore said that 20% of the logs that that are shipped through the port go to India.
He did offer a problem to Kulkarni. He said that logs shipped from South Carolina to India must be fumigated — he did not say for what — which adds up to $300 to the $3,000 cost of shipping a container of logs from Inland Port Dillon to India.
Kulkarni handed him a business card and asked Elmore to email her about the problem so that she could discuss the requirement with Indian customs officials.
Kulkarni attended meeting with her husband, Vijay. Both asked several questions about the inland port including how long it takes for cargo loaded there to get on a ship in Charleston and what rail lines served the port.
Elmore said it usually takes a day for cargo loaded on the rail in Dillon to be put on a ship but added that the port says it can take up to three days. He said that the port was on a CSX railroad line running along the Eastern seaboard.
Rice also discussed the effect the port has had on Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties.
He told Kulkarni that the port was located in three of the poorest counties in the state of South Carolina: Dillon, Marion and Marlboro.
Dillon is ranked 32nd in per capita gross domestic product, Marion ranks 36th, and Marlboro ranks 31st according to a late 2020 media advisory from the Bureau of Economic Advisors.
Gross domestic product estimates all of the economic activity in an area, in this case, counties.
Rice asked Elmore to tell Kulkarni how many jobs the port had created in those counties. Rice estimated that the port had created 2,000 jobs.
Elmore said the total was over 2,000 jobs now.
Rodney Berry, Rice's economic development director, also explained that the area around the Inland Port was home to a large Harbor Freight distribution center.