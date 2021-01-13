Tom Rice explains his vote to impeach Donald Trump

Congressman Tom Rice said Wednesday afternoon that President Donald Trump had done many good things for the country but that the rails had come off during the last month or so.
Rice, a Republican representing South Carolina's seventh Congressional district, spoke with the Morning News on Wednesday evening from Washington regarding his vote in favor of a resolution that would impeach President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting a riot on Jan. 6.
He said that he had voted for Trump twice and campaigned for him. Rice said he had probably spent more time campaigning for Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham than he did for himself.
Rice added that he had voted in the House for things that were popular and unpopular because they were things that Trump wanted.
He also mentioned Trump's efforts on tax and regulatory reform. In his Florence stops, Rice has repeatedly praised Trump's efforts on tax and regulatory reform.
But, Rice said in the past month, things have gone "off the rails" for the president.
He described being in the House chamber, one door away from people with tear gas and other weapons, and watching the president tweet that Vice President Mike Pence lacked courage.
Trump sent out a tweet on Jan. 6 attacking Pence for refusing to not certify the Electoral votes from states that Trump claims have voting irregularities.
Rice said it was only through the grace of God and the bravery and blood of the Capitol police officers that there weren't hundreds of deaths.
He added that he felt Trump should have addressed the nation as every president has done during crises. Rice also said Trump should have expressed condolences for the people who died during the protest.
Rice said Trump's failure to do either showed a real lack of leadership.
He added that he wished the Democrats hadn't brought the resolution up, and he didn't know if Trump would be found guilty in a court of law for inciting a riot, but he had to vote the way he thought was right.
Rice was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor the resolution.
"Look, Trump carried my district," Rice said. "If it was right after the election, there were would be more people mad at me than not. But this is today. And what's happened since the election has horrified the country. Rational people are horrified."
Rice said it was an honor to hold the office and that he takes his responsibilities very seriously.
"I have to try to do what I think is right, and I think I did that today," Rice said. 'If it costs me my job, then so be it."