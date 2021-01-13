Tom Rice explains his vote to impeach Donald Trump

Rice said it was only through the grace of God and the bravery and blood of the Capitol police officers that there weren't hundreds of deaths.

He added that he felt Trump should have addressed the nation as every president has done during crises. Rice also said Trump should have expressed condolences for the people who died during the protest.

Rice said Trump's failure to do either showed a real lack of leadership.

He added that he wished the Democrats hadn't brought the resolution up, and he didn't know if Trump would be found guilty in a court of law for inciting a riot, but he had to vote the way he thought was right.

Rice was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor the resolution.

"Look, Trump carried my district," Rice said. "If it was right after the election, there were would be more people mad at me than not. But this is today. And what's happened since the election has horrified the country. Rational people are horrified."

Rice said it was an honor to hold the office and that he takes his responsibilities very seriously.

"I have to try to do what I think is right, and I think I did that today," Rice said. 'If it costs me my job, then so be it."

