Tom Rice faces Melissa Watson in reelection bid

On her campaign website, Watson says while unemployment might be low, poverty is too high. She adds that she will work across party lines to drive economic development. Watson also says that she wants to work to make sure minorities are not left behind.

Watson says she wants to expand educational opportunities for rural communities and accomplish this by expanding broadband.

She also says she will work tirelessly to bring infrastructure improvements to the district, that she is in favor of tax credits for companies and people investing in solar technology, and that she is not in favor of offshore drilling.

On healthcare, Watson's website says she is in favor of keeping the Affordable Care Act but will work to improvement. She adds that she will do everything she can to protect Roe v. Wade.

She also says she wants to close loopholes that allow criminals to buy guns.

Where and when to vote?

The election is scheduled for Nov. 3. Absentee balloting has already started.