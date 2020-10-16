Tom Rice faces Melissa Watson in reelection bid

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican Tom Rice faces Democrat Melissa Watson to retain the seat he holds in the House of Representatives.
The winner of the election will represent Congressional District 7.
What is Congressional District 7?
Congress is divided into two bodies: the Senate and the House of Representatives. Each state admitted to the union has two senators — currently Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott in South Carolina — and is apportioned members of the House based upon population. However, each state is currently guaranteed to have one House member.
Members of Congress receive a salary of $174,000 plus official expenses, including staff and travel. The total amount provided is usually around $1.5 million.
In the House, South Carolina has had as many as nine representatives. However, the state lost its eighth and ninth districts after the census of 1840. After the Civil War, South Carolina was down to four congressional districts but regained the fifth, sixth, and seventh districts after the 1880 census. The seventh district was eliminated again during the Great Depression.
The Palmetto State regained the seventh district after the 2010 census.
What areas does Congressional District 7 include?
The district includes the northeastern part of the state including the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand regions. This includes all of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Marlboro, and Marion counties. Florence County is mostly in the district as well, but a portion of the southern part of the county is included in Congressional District 6.
Why is there an election?
Members of the House of Representatives are elected every two years.
Who is running?
Rice and Watson are the candidates.
Rice has held the seat since it was recreated in 2012.
In the first election for the seat in 2012, Rice was elected after he defeated Democrat Gloria Tinubu 55.51 percent to 44.39 percent in the general election and several Republican challengers in the primary. He won the subsequent runoff against Andre Bauer. Rice defeated Tinubu again in 2014, 59.95 percent to 39.98 percent. In 2016, Rice defeated Democrat Mal Hyman, 60.96 to 38.95 percent. In 2018, Rice defeated Democratic state Rep. Robert Q. Williams 59.56 percent to 40.31 percent.
He did not face a primary opponent in 2020.
Prior to being elected to Congress, Rice served for one year as chairman of the Horry County Council. He was also involved in the community by working for various county, county, and nonprofit boards in the Myrtle Beach area.
Rice is a retired tax lawyer and certified professional accountant.
He earned his master's in accounting and a juris doctorate from the University of South Carolina.
According to his official biography, Rice worked in Charlotte for an accounting and consulting firm in Charlotte and returned to the beach in 1985 to work for a law firm there. In 1997, he established his own firm.
His family moved to the Myrtle Beach area when he was 4 years old.
Rice and his wife, Wrenzie, have three adult children.
Watson defeated Robert Williams and William H. "Cowboy" Williams in the Democratic primary for the seat. She received 51.24 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff. Robert Williams received 41.3 percent of the vote and William Williams received 7.47 percent of the vote.
Watson is a teacher in the social studies department of West Ashley High School. Watson has also held leadership positions in the Berkeley County and South Carolina Democratic parties.
She has said she stays with her sister in Florence on weekends and plans to move to the district as soon as her child finishes school in the Charleston area.
Watson grew up in Dillon and entered the military after she graduated from Dillon High School.
She has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston and a graduate degree from the Citadel.
Watson described herself in a news segment in 2018 as a divorced mother of two children.
Larry Guy Hammond, who ran against Rice in the 2018 primary, filed paperwork to run as a Libertarian candidate but was not certified for the general election by the state party.
What do the candidates plan to do if re-elected or elected?
Rice often speaks about economic development at campaign events and town hall held in the district.
He said in 2018 that his top three priorities were "jobs, jobs, jobs." Rice has also said that he was proud that prior to the economic shutdowns enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that Marion and Dillon counties, two of the poorest counties in the state, were at record lows of unemployment.
On education, Rice has spoken in favor of skilled labor education. He toured the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in 2019.
He has also advocated for the development of Interstate 73, Inland Port Dillon, and beach nourishment.
He is not in favor of offshore drilling.
On her campaign website, Watson says while unemployment might be low, poverty is too high. She adds that she will work across party lines to drive economic development. Watson also says that she wants to work to make sure minorities are not left behind.
Watson says she wants to expand educational opportunities for rural communities and accomplish this by expanding broadband.
She also says she will work tirelessly to bring infrastructure improvements to the district, that she is in favor of tax credits for companies and people investing in solar technology, and that she is not in favor of offshore drilling.
On healthcare, Watson's website says she is in favor of keeping the Affordable Care Act but will work to improvement. She adds that she will do everything she can to protect Roe v. Wade.
She also says she wants to close loopholes that allow criminals to buy guns.
Where and when to vote?
The election is scheduled for Nov. 3. Absentee balloting has already started.
The locations of precincts are available on voter registration cards and can also be found by going to SCVotes.gov, hovering the cursor above the voters' tab, selecting Check My Registration and entering the voter's name, birth date and county of residence.
What happens after the election?
The winner will serve in the 117th session of Congress which is expected to start on Jan. 3, 2021.
