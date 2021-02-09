Tom Rice gets another Ways and Means Committee assignment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has an additional assignment on the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.

Rice said late last week that he's been assigned to the Social Security subcommittee. He will also continue to serve on the select revenue measures and trade subcommittee.

The Ways and Means Committee is the oldest House committee and the only one specifically mentioned in the Constitution. It serves as the chief tax-writing committee in the House.

"I look forward to continuing to serve on the Select Revenue Measures and Trade Subcommittees, and I am honored to now have the opportunity to serve on the Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee,” Rice said. “My focus in Congress has always been American Competitiveness. I’ll continue to use my experience as a CPA and tax lawyer to tackle issues that matter to the Seventh District of South Carolina and the US, including job creation, increasing opportunity, and growing our economy.”

Rice also recently introduced an amendment to direct the Census Bureau to only use the citizens to apportion and draw Congressional districts.

Currently, all persons residing inside the United States are counted, including non-citizen residents and undocumented migrants.