Tom Rice gets another Ways and Means Committee assignment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has an additional assignment on the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.
Rice said late last week that he's been assigned to the Social Security subcommittee. He will also continue to serve on the select revenue measures and trade subcommittee.
The Ways and Means Committee is the oldest House committee and the only one specifically mentioned in the Constitution. It serves as the chief tax-writing committee in the House.
"I look forward to continuing to serve on the Select Revenue Measures and Trade Subcommittees, and I am honored to now have the opportunity to serve on the Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee,” Rice said. “My focus in Congress has always been American Competitiveness. I’ll continue to use my experience as a CPA and tax lawyer to tackle issues that matter to the Seventh District of South Carolina and the US, including job creation, increasing opportunity, and growing our economy.”
Rice also recently introduced an amendment to direct the Census Bureau to only use the citizens to apportion and draw Congressional districts.
Currently, all persons residing inside the United States are counted, including non-citizen residents and undocumented migrants.
“Not only does illegal immigration cost American jobs and suppress wages for the most vulnerable, but including undocumented immigrants in the Census provides an incentive for sanctuary cities and states to continue undermining federal immigration enforcement," Rice said. "We have welcomed immigrants for generations, but we must ensure those who wish to come to America do so in a legal manner, because counting people living illegally in the United States is an attack on our democratic apportionment process that would quash American voices. The intent of the census is for apportionment of Representatives in Congress, so we must ensure the count is accurate. The Fairness in Representation Amendment will protect the sanctity of our Constitution.”
Rice was also one of 115 members of the House of Representatives to co-sponsor a resolution reauthorizing the Keystone XL Pipeline after an executive order by President Joe Biden canceled former President Donald Trump's previous authorization for the project.
The Keystone Pipeline is a series of oil pipelines running from the western Canadian oil sands to refineries in Illinois and Texas. The fourth pipeline has been a controversial topic for several years. Proponents of the pipeline tout additional American jobs – one estimate is up to 11,000 temporary jobs – and increased energy security. Opponents have cited several reasons, including environmental issues and the potential discretion of Native American holy sites.
“Energy made and moved in America creates jobs, lowers the cost of gas and electricity for low-income Americans, and makes America more competitive on the world stage," Rice said in a statement about the resolution that's been sent a Congressional committee. "During a time of economic recovery, destroying more than 11,000 potential jobs and increasing our reliance on other countries is a monumental mistake. We cannot let the Biden Administration destroy the livelihoods of hardworking Americans.”
Rice also was among the Republican governance group that signed a letter to Biden urging him to work with Republicans on economic relief.
The other members of the Pee Dee delegation have also been active.
Lindsey Graham
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina recently ran into the Blue wall. An amendment he proposed that would have continued the Trump administration's efforts to keep asylum seekers in Mexico was defeated in the Senate.
“It is a mistake to support the reversal of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy,” Graham said in a speech on the Senate floor. “Over 50,000 asylum seekers have been waiting in Mexico rather than being allowed into the United States where they often disappear while waiting in the one million person asylum case backlog. I was disappointed the Senate did not adopt this important measure.”
Graham and Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin also recently reintroduced an act that would allow immigrant students who came to the United States to be able to gain citizenship and remain in the country.
“For years, I have supported a solution for the Dream Act population who were brought to the United States by their parents as minors,” Graham said. “I do not believe this legislation will pass and be signed into law as a stand-alone measure. I believe it will be a starting point for us to find bipartisan breakthroughs providing relief to the Dreamers and also repairing a broken immigration system. I look forward to working with Senator Durbin and others to see if we can find a way forward.”
Tim Scott
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's annual tour of the state will be virtual this year.
“The most important part of my job is to meet with my bosses, the people of South Carolina, to hear their concerns and highlight their successes," Scott said. "While the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down my traditional 46-county tour, technology has made it possible to still connect. I’m excited to meet with folks across the Palmetto State as we work to re-open our economy, get our kids back in school, and ensure a stronger economic landscape today and greater educational opportunity for generations to come.”
His office is taking suggestions for tour stops. Those suggestions can be made to countytour@scott.senate.gov.
Scott also recently co-sponsored an amendment that the Senate unanimously agreed with that would prevent raising of the minimum wage to $15 during the pandemic.
Also, he has started a series of videos to explain the reasons not to hike the minimum wage. Those videos will be released on his website and social media channels.
Scott also recently co-chaired the National Prayer Breakfast.
Jim Clyburn
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina recently posted tweets commemorating the anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre and in support of the National Apprenticeship Act that passed the House on Friday.