Tom Rice hold will telephone town hall Monday evening

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Tom Rice will host a telephone town hall on Monday.
Rice, a Republican representing South Carolina's Seventh Congressional District, will speak about his work on behalf of the district and answer questions by phone at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The town hall will be Rice's first since he joined nine other Republicans in voting in favor of a resolution impeaching former President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting a riot.
The dial-in number for the call is 866-295-1745. Registration is available at rice.house.gov./townhall.
Rice also announced on Friday that he was one of the 56 members — 28 Democrats and 28 Republicans — of the House on the Problem Solvers' Caucus.
He said he was honored to be a part of the caucus.
“We are in Washington to fight for a better tomorrow for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come," Rice said in a statement on his website. "We need to come together to get our economy moving again, support our law enforcement officers, and invest in health care and infrastructure. I look forward to working on bipartisan solutions to solve Washington’s biggest problems, so future generations will have every opportunity to achieve the American Dream.”
Rice also joined 53 members of the House to introduce a resolution calling for the American flag to be flown at half-staff on Jan. 22, the anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, to memorialize the "lost unborn."
"On this Day of Tears, we should take a moment to remember all those who have been lost," Rice said on Twitter.
The other three members of the Pee Dee's federal delegation have also been active in the last couple of weeks.
Lindsey Graham
Graham, South Carolina's senior senator, released a statement Thursday on the impeachment process proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
He said he completely supported the process laid out by McConnell regarding the trial and that he hoped the Democrats would agree with him.
“The process being proposed is acceptable to the former President’s legal team and fair to the Senate, the House, and the nation," Graham continued. "It will provide the former President’s lawyers and House managers with the appropriate amount of time to brief the Senate and prepare for trial."
Graham added that he believed the impeachment to be unconstitutional.
“It was my hope that President Biden would call on Democratic leaders to stand down the second impeachment of former President Trump, but apparently he is unwilling or unable to do so," Graham said. "In light of that reality, the process being proposed by Senator McConnell should work for all involved.”
Graham also recently joined South Carolina's junior senator, Tim Scott, to introduce a bipartisan bill that would let the federal government cover the cost for restaurants to feed vulnerable populations.
Tim Scott
Scott and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy were joined by Graham, Texas Sen. John Cornyn, Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal when they reintroduced the FEMA Empowering Essential Deliveries [FEED] Act.
The act allows the federal government to pay 100% of the cost to states and localities so that they can partner with restaurants and nonprofits to prepare nutritious meals for vulnerable populations, such as seniors and underprivileged children.
“The FEED Act is an all-encompassing win for our most vulnerable populations, workers, restaurants, and small farms doing their best to stay afloat during the pandemic,” Scott said. “By opening up a pathway for food producers, restaurants, and non-profits to easily partner with their state and local governments, the FEED Act is proof that good work happens when the private and public sector work together. Many thanks to Chef José Andrés and our bipartisan coalition for coming together to work on commonsense life-changing legislation.”
A similar bill has also been filed in the House of Representatives.
Scott also recently signed a letter sent by Senate Republicans to the Small Business Administration to ask that the administration work to prevent affiliates of Planned Parenthood from receiving paycheck protection program loans.
“It is imperative that the Paycheck Protection Program is properly administered and not a single dollar illegally goes to Planned Parenthood affiliates,” Scott said. “PPP was designed to protect the lives and livelihoods of Americans during the pandemic, and I look forward to continuing to ensure those funds are properly allocated to those that need it most.”
Scott also recently participated in a virtual tour of an opportunity zone near Los Angeles.
Jim Clyburn
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn announced Thursday that Benedict College President Roslyn Clark Artis has been appointed to serve on the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity.
The committee advises the secretary of education on the establishment and enforcement of the standards of academic accreditation and on the eligibility and certification process for institutions of higher education.
“I am thrilled to announce that Dr. Artis will join the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity,” Clyburn said in a statement. “Dr. Artis is a fierce advocate for educational access, and I am confident in her ability to advocate for positive and strategic transformation. She is a trailblazer, shattering the glass ceiling twice as the first female President of two collegiate institutions in the United States. I am pleased she will have the opportunity to use her experiences to continue advocating for colleges and universities that serve underrepresented men and women of color.”