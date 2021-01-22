Tom Rice hold will telephone town hall Monday evening

Rice also joined 53 members of the House to introduce a resolution calling for the American flag to be flown at half-staff on Jan. 22, the anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, to memorialize the "lost unborn."

"On this Day of Tears, we should take a moment to remember all those who have been lost," Rice said on Twitter.

The other three members of the Pee Dee's federal delegation have also been active in the last couple of weeks.

Lindsey Graham

Graham, South Carolina's senior senator, released a statement Thursday on the impeachment process proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

He said he completely supported the process laid out by McConnell regarding the trial and that he hoped the Democrats would agree with him.

“The process being proposed is acceptable to the former President’s legal team and fair to the Senate, the House, and the nation," Graham continued. "It will provide the former President’s lawyers and House managers with the appropriate amount of time to brief the Senate and prepare for trial."

Graham added that he believed the impeachment to be unconstitutional.