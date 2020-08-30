Tom Rice hosting blood and plasma drive Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice will host a blood and plasma drive Tuesday in Florence.

He also is calling on all elected officials in the Pee Dee who have had COVID-19 to donate antibodies.

The blood and plasma drive is open to anyone at least 17 years of age, weighing at least 110 pounds, and in good health. Anyone who donates blood will receive a free antibody test.

Rice, a Republican, was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2014, 2016, and 2018. The area he represents includes most of Florence County, and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties.

To make an appointment to donate plasma, call 864-751-1168, or text the word PLASMA to 70547.

To make an appointment to donate blood, a link is available on the congressman's website, Rice.house.gov.

The drive is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice's Pee Dee regional office lat 1831 W. Evans St.

