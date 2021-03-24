Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump

FLORENCE, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice told several Pee Dee area residents Wednesday that if he had to vote again tomorrow, he would vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.
One of the last questions at the coffee with the Congressman event Rice hosted Wednesday afternoon was from a Florence-area resident who told Rice that he would not be voting for him in 2022 even if the former president campaigned for him.
“I don’t think Donald Trump will be campaigning for me,” Rice said.
The former president issued a statement earlier this month calling Rice and the other Republicans who voted in favor of a resolution impeaching the former president on a charge of inciting protesters to invade the Capitol building on Jan. 6 “grandstanders” and urging voters to vote him out of office.
“I know he won’t but you got a better chance of getting him to vote for you than me,” the man told Rice.
Rice laughed in response.
“You have your own opinion,” Rice said. “You have a right to your own opinion and we all have free speech here. You can vote however you want to.”
Rice added that he had supported Trump more than any other member of the South Carolina delegation, voting with Trump 94% of the time during his presidency.
FiveThirtyEight, a data-based political blog, gives Rice a Trump Score of 94.1%, meaning he votes with Trump’s position 94.1% of the time. Two members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation during Trump’s presidency had higher scores: Trey Gowdy had a Trump score of 97.9% and Joe Wilson rates with a Trump score of 95.2%.
“I was on the floor that night [Jan. 6 when protesters entered the Capitol building],” Rice said. “When that mob was knocking on that door, I was fighting for him.”
Rice was one of several Republicans to object to the election results in a some closely contested states.
He said his attitude toward Trump changed when he got back to his office and read about Trump’s actions that day.
“The more I read, the madder I got,” Rice said. “What pushed me over the line was when those people were milling around the Capitol shouting let’s hang [former Vice President] Mike Pence and the president sitting surrounded by Secret Service in the White House tweeted out that Mike Pence lacked courage.”
Trump had it “exactly backwards,” Rice said. “That was the only vote I could take. If I had to vote it again tomorrow I’d do it and the day after that I would do it and the day after that.”
Rice said he was forced to choose between loyalty to Trump — Rice has praised Trump’s efforts to deregulate the economy and lower taxes — and his sworn duty to uphold the Constitution.
“To me, this land of opportunity is more important than any one man,” Rice said. “I want everybody to have opportunity and he was trying to tear that government down.”
Rice then pointed to several members of the crowd and said he wanted them to have opportunities, drawing applause from those attending the Coffee with the Congressman event.
He also added that 58% of the Seventh Congressional District voted for Trump in 2020 but he did not know what that number would have been on Jan. 6 or when he voted to impeach Trump a week later after Trump’s “two-month-long temper tantrum.”
Rice’s coffee event was the second of several stops in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. He also visited a health care center in Latta, attended a meeting at Vic’s with the Indian consulate-general based in Atlanta and visited the Florence Regional Airport to meet with the Pee Dee Regional Airport Board of Directors.