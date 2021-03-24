Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump

FLORENCE, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice told several Pee Dee area residents Wednesday that if he had to vote again tomorrow, he would vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

One of the last questions at the coffee with the Congressman event Rice hosted Wednesday afternoon was from a Florence-area resident who told Rice that he would not be voting for him in 2022 even if the former president campaigned for him.

“I don’t think Donald Trump will be campaigning for me,” Rice said.

The former president issued a statement earlier this month calling Rice and the other Republicans who voted in favor of a resolution impeaching the former president on a charge of inciting protesters to invade the Capitol building on Jan. 6 “grandstanders” and urging voters to vote him out of office.

“I know he won’t but you got a better chance of getting him to vote for you than me,” the man told Rice.

Rice laughed in response.

“You have your own opinion,” Rice said. “You have a right to your own opinion and we all have free speech here. You can vote however you want to.”