Tom Rice introduces anti-spoofing bill
Tom Rice introduces anti-spoofing bill

Congressman Tom Rice is taking the lead in the House to stop robocallers. 

Rice, a Republican representing most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions of the state, introduced the Anti-Spoofing Penalties Modernization Act in the House Thursday. 

“Robocallers prey on elderly and innocent Americans with elaborate schemes to access financial information," Rice said. "The legislation I’ve introduced today will crack down on these scammers and ensure the penalties for illegal spoofing are just.” 

The bill is a companion to a Senate bill introduced by Republican Susan Collins of Maine, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Republican Josh Hawley of Missouri and Democrat Gary Peters of Michigan.

It would increase the fine for illegal spoofing from a minimum of $10,000 and a maximum of $1 million to a minimum of $20,000 and a maximum of $2 million. 

Spoofing is a tactic used by scammers to use a phone number known to the person they're attempting to scam, making the person believe that the scammer is a government official or a business in order to get the person's  personal and financial information. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight COVID

