Tom Rice introduces bill to establish standards for tax preparers

Congressman Tom Rice is looking to make sure that paid tax preparers have minimum standards.
Rice, a Republican representing most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions of South Carolina, introduced the Taxpayer Protection and Preparer Proficiency Act with Democratic Congressman Jimmy Panetta of California on Friday.
“Folks across America rely on tax preparers and they expect that the preparers are qualified and competent,” said Rice, a certified professional accountant and tax lawyer. “The Taxpayer Protection and Preparer Proficiency Act will reduce error rates, lower risks for taxpayers, and helps put a stop to the use of unqualified tax preparers. Since the federal government dictates our obligation to file taxes, we ought to allow the IRS to ensure that those who taxpayers turn to for assistance are well qualified.”
The bill requires tax preparers to demonstrate competency in preparing returns, claims for refund, and associated documents. It also requires preparers to complete continuing education requirements and authorizes the Internal Revenue Service the ability to rescind taxpayer identification numbers of preparers found to be incompetent or fraudulent.
The bill is supported by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the National Association of Enrolled Agents and the National Association of Tax Professionals.
“We are grateful for the bipartisan leadership shown by Reps. Panetta and Rice to address incompetent and unscrupulous tax return preparers and maintain taxpayer confidence in our tax system," said Barry Melancon, president and CEO of the American Institute for Certified Professional Accountants. "For many years, the AICPA has steadfastly supported enhancing compliance and elevating ethical conduct throughout the tax preparation industry. Taxpayers need and deserve these protections, and we must ensure that the IRS has the tools it needs to conduct appropriate oversight,”
David Tolleth, president of the National Association of Enrolled Agents said the bill would contribute greatly to the overall professionalism of the tax preparation industry and will go a long way toward protecting taxpayers from unqualified and unscrupulous preparers.
"The rules governing tax returns are complex, and a robust knowledge of the law is required," Scott Artman, executive director of the National Association of Tax Preparers, said. "Additionally, the information required to file a return accurately is highly sensitive. It is important for the IRS to ensure that tax return preparers who are offering their services to the public are held to a standard that corresponds with the importance of the role that they play and the information they have access to. Reducing the tax gap will take a combination of efforts, one of which is requiring those who are paid for tax preparation to meet required standards. For these reasons, we believe in the necessity for the regulation of tax return preparers."