Tom Rice introduces bill to establish standards for tax preparers

“We are grateful for the bipartisan leadership shown by Reps. Panetta and Rice to address incompetent and unscrupulous tax return preparers and maintain taxpayer confidence in our tax system," said Barry Melancon, president and CEO of the American Institute for Certified Professional Accountants. "For many years, the AICPA has steadfastly supported enhancing compliance and elevating ethical conduct throughout the tax preparation industry. Taxpayers need and deserve these protections, and we must ensure that the IRS has the tools it needs to conduct appropriate oversight,”

"The rules governing tax returns are complex, and a robust knowledge of the law is required," Scott Artman, executive director of the National Association of Tax Preparers, said. "Additionally, the information required to file a return accurately is highly sensitive. It is important for the IRS to ensure that tax return preparers who are offering their services to the public are held to a standard that corresponds with the importance of the role that they play and the information they have access to. Reducing the tax gap will take a combination of efforts, one of which is requiring those who are paid for tax preparation to meet required standards. For these reasons, we believe in the necessity for the regulation of tax return preparers."