Tom Rice introduces bill to help restaurants recover from COVID-19 shutdowns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Tom Rice has introduced a bill designed to help restaurants make it through the economic chaos caused by the shutdowns implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rice, a Republican representing most of the Pee Dee, recently introduced the America Dines Out Act.

“Recently I introduced the America Dines Out Act," Rice said. "This legislation, modeled after a popular measure in England, will create a mechanism in the Treasury that will reimburse restaurants for 50% of diners’ meals.”

The bill directs the Treasury Department to create a mechanism to reimburse restaurants for up to 50% of their meals on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays within two weeks of the bill's passage.

Other restrictions on the reimbursements include a limit of $12 per patron per day, limiting the reimbursement to food and non-alcoholic beverages, and a provision that the patron must eat in the restaurant.

“The coronavirus pandemic is impacting every American. As we continue to safely reopen, we have to help businesses rebuild," Rice said. "The America Dines Out Act will help move us toward a quick economic recovery. My district contains the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee which is home to over 1,800 restaurants. These business owners were forced to close their doors, and the America Dines Out Act will help them reopen.”

