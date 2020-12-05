 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tom Rice introduces legislation to combat diabetes
0 comments

Tom Rice introduces legislation to combat diabetes

{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina residents battling diabetes may receive a helping hand from Congressman Tom Rice. 

Rice and Reps. Diana DeGette, Tom Reed, and G.K. Butterfield introduced the Promoting Responsible and Effective Virtual Experiences through Novel Technology to Deliver Improved Access and Better Engagement with Tested and Evidence-Based Strategies [PREVENT DIABETES] Act Wednesday. 

Rice said in a media advisory that the act would expand virtual suppliers in the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program to those in rural, minority, or medically underserved communities to help address disparities and improve lives. 

“My goal is to create policies that give South Carolinians and all Americans access to high quality, efficient health care services under Medicare," Rice said. "MDPP [Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program] expansion will help empower residents and families to make healthier choices, so we can prosper as a community.”

The legislation is supported by American College of Preventive Medicine, American Diabetes Association, American Medical Association, Association of Diabetes Care + Education Specialists, Black Women's Health Imperative, Connected Health Initiative, Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition, Endocrine Society, National Kidney Foundation, Noom, Novo Nordisk, Omada Health, Teladoc Health, and the YMCA of USA.

Tom Rice

Tom Rice

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Two Florentines among 26 charged in local, state and federal drug investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A joint team of more than 85 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 18 individuals who have been charged in federal court for their roles in an interstate drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach, Conway, and Florence, South Carolina, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Local News

29 indicted for roles in 2018 Lee County prison riots

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Grand Jury has indicted 29 people for their roles in the 2018 riot at the Lee County Correctional Institute. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the unsealing of the indictments at a news conference held Thursday morning on the first floor of the Dennis building on the grounds of the Statehouse in Columbia.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert