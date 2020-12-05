Tom Rice introduces legislation to combat diabetes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina residents battling diabetes may receive a helping hand from Congressman Tom Rice.

Rice and Reps. Diana DeGette, Tom Reed, and G.K. Butterfield introduced the Promoting Responsible and Effective Virtual Experiences through Novel Technology to Deliver Improved Access and Better Engagement with Tested and Evidence-Based Strategies [PREVENT DIABETES] Act Wednesday.

Rice said in a media advisory that the act would expand virtual suppliers in the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program to those in rural, minority, or medically underserved communities to help address disparities and improve lives.

“My goal is to create policies that give South Carolinians and all Americans access to high quality, efficient health care services under Medicare," Rice said. "MDPP [Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program] expansion will help empower residents and families to make healthier choices, so we can prosper as a community.”

The legislation is supported by American College of Preventive Medicine, American Diabetes Association, American Medical Association, Association of Diabetes Care + Education Specialists, Black Women's Health Imperative, Connected Health Initiative, Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition, Endocrine Society, National Kidney Foundation, Noom, Novo Nordisk, Omada Health, Teladoc Health, and the YMCA of USA.

