Tom Rice introduces third bill to improve Federal Emergency Management Agency
Tom Rice is continuing his efforts to make it easier for people affected by natural disasters to get help from the federal government. 

Rice, a Republican representing most of the Pee Dee, and Texas Democrat Lizzie Fletcher introduced the Federal Emergency Management Agency Relief Extension Act Thursday. 

“I hear frequently from South Carolinians about their frustrations with FEMA and the disaster relief process. Oftentimes, it can take months to receive estimates, make repairs, and restore a home to a livable condition following a disaster,” Rice said in a statement. “The FEMA Relief Extension Act will give folks who utilize FEMA assistance after a disaster or emergency more flexibility. This legislation adjusts a pressing FEMA deadline to give Americans peace of mind and extra time while recovering.”

This legislation will amend the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, as well as any corresponding regulation, to extend federal housing assistance to individuals and households from an 18-month period to a 24-month period.

The bill is third involving disaster relief programs introduced by Rice in 2021. He previously introduced a bill to increase transparency of staff turnover at the agency and a bill to increase transparency for the allocation of disaster relief funds. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

