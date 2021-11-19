Tom Rice, Jim Clyburn take opposite sides on Build Back Better Act vote

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and Congressman Tom Rice wound up on opposite sides of the vote on the Build Back Better Act.
Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes the Lake City area of Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it moves from Columbia to Charleston, voted with 219 other Democrats in favor of the bill.
Rice, a Republican whose district includes the rest of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions, voted with 212 Republicans and one Democrat against the bill.
The rest of South Carolina's House delegation, Nancy Mace, Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons, and Ralph Norman, all Republicans, also voted no.
The one Democrat voting no was Jared Golden of Maine. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania did not vote. There is one House seat in Florida that is currently vacant.
"I have often remarked that America is not in need of being made great. It is great, and has been for a long time," Clyburn said on Facebook. "Today, in passing the #BuildBackBetter Act, House Democrats moved us one step closer towards making that greatness accessible and affordable for all."
Rice said that as a member of the Ways and Means Committee, he's spent the last several months analyzing the bill.
"As usual, this bill is the opposite of everything the Democrats claim: It’s not fully paid for, it does raise taxes, and it will exacerbate our inflation problems,' Rice said in a statement. "This package is a grab bag of economy-killing tax increases, massive expansion of the entitlement state, and even bigger government programs."
Rice added that if people rely on the government to take care of them, they'll always be in poverty.
"This package will stifle the economic success our country experienced under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," Rice said. "Republicans brought people from the bottom to the top by getting the government out of the way. It worked. Poverty hit a record low in the U.S. and in the 7th District. We gave folks of every income level welcomed tax relief and a simpler tax code. The Democrats’ Build Back Better Act dismantles this."
He said the bill will benefit wealthy Americans in blue cities while hard-working, middle-class taxpayers pick up the tab.
"This package does little to nothing for my poor, rural district in South Carolina," Rice said. "The Democratic Party should be humiliated. The American people are a lot smarter than the Democrats give them credit for and I know they will see through this sham.”
The Build Back Better Act is one of the Democrats’ attempts to implement the Biden agenda. It was originally described as a $3.5 trillion plan but was reduced to $1.75 trillion after negotiations between Democrats and U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Krysten Sinema from Arizona.
The act includes $555 billion for climate change investments, $400 for universal 3K and 4K, $200 billion for the expanded child tax and earned income credits, $150 billion for building, restoring and renovating houses including public housing, $150 billion for home care, $130 billion for Affordable Care Act credits including in non-participating states and $90 billion for equity and other investments.
It will now head to the Senate.
What happens there is anyone's guess.
The best case scenario for Democrats is that all 50 members of the Democratic Party in the Senate vote for the act as it stands, all 50 Republicans vote against it and Vice President Kamala Harris breaks the tie in their favor.
The worst case scenarios involve changes made by the Senate or that Manchin or Sinema or both object to the size or changes to the act made by the House.
Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont has said the Senate Democrats could attempt to make the bill larger, possibly making it unpalatable for Manchin and Sinema, which would ensure the act couldn't pass.
Manchin and Sinema could attempt to further shrink the bill, which could make it unpalatable for the more liberal members of House when the changes would come back to that body.