Tom Rice, Jim Clyburn take opposite sides on Build Back Better Act vote

Rice added that if people rely on the government to take care of them, they'll always be in poverty.

"This package will stifle the economic success our country experienced under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," Rice said. "Republicans brought people from the bottom to the top by getting the government out of the way. It worked. Poverty hit a record low in the U.S. and in the 7th District. We gave folks of every income level welcomed tax relief and a simpler tax code. The Democrats’ Build Back Better Act dismantles this."

He said the bill will benefit wealthy Americans in blue cities while hard-working, middle-class taxpayers pick up the tab.

"This package does little to nothing for my poor, rural district in South Carolina," Rice said. "The Democratic Party should be humiliated. The American people are a lot smarter than the Democrats give them credit for and I know they will see through this sham.”

The Build Back Better Act is one of the Democrats’ attempts to implement the Biden agenda. It was originally described as a $3.5 trillion plan but was reduced to $1.75 trillion after negotiations between Democrats and U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Krysten Sinema from Arizona.