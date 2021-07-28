 Skip to main content
Tom Rice joins Democrats to vote down motions made to protest House mask mandate
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and Congressman Tom Rice have once again voted together on a mostly partisan matter.

Rice, who represents most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions of South Carolina, was one of six Republicans to join all of the Democrats in voting no a motion to adjourn made by Rep. Chip Roy from Texas to protest the resumption of a mask mandate on the House floor.

Roy made the motion to adjourn due to the resumption of a requirement that members of the House wear a mask on the floor due to the increase in positive tests related to the delta variant of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that Americans, regardless of vaccination status, begin wearing masks indoors to combat the spread of the delta variant.

“We have a crisis at our border and we’re playing footsie with mask mandates in the people’s House,” Roy said. “It’s absolutely absurd what this body is doing. It’s an embarrassment. It’s a mockery.”

The other Republicans voting no on the motion to adjourn were Reps. Don Bacon of Wyoming, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Julie Letlow of Louisiana, Greg Murphy of North Carolina and Michael Simpson of Idaho.

The other Republican members of South Carolina’s House delegation, Reps. Nancy Mace, Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons and Ralph Norman, all voted in favor of his motion.

Later Wednesday, Rice joined 15 other Republicans and all of the Democrats in voting against another motion to adjourn made by Georgia Rep. Jody Hice likely also to protest the resumption of the House mandate.

Again, the other Republican members of South Carolina’s House delegation, Reps. Nancy Mace, Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons and Ralph Norman, all voted in favor of his motion.

Rice voted with nine other Republicans and all of the Democrats in the House in favor of a resolution to impeach former President Donald Trump on Jan. 13.

