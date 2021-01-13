Tom Rice joins Jim Clyburn in voting to impeach Donald Trump

Both of the Congressmen representing the Pee Dee voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice joined nine other Republicans in voting in favor of a resolution impeaching Trump for allegedly inciting protesters to invade the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Clyburn, the U.S. House Democratic whip, followed all of the Democrats in the House in voting for impeachment.

Rice said under the strict definition of the law, he didn't know if Trump's words and actions leading to the protestors entry into the Capitol building amount to the incitement of a riot, but any reasonable person could have seen the potential for violence.

He then criticized Trump for allegedly watching events unfold and tweeting about Vice President Mike Pence's lack of courage.

"For hours while the riot continued, the President communicated only on Twitter and offered only weak requests for restraint," Rice continued. "I was on the floor of the House of Representatives when the rioters were beating on the door with tear gas, zip tie restraints, and pipe bombs in their possession. It is only by the grace of God and the blood of the Capitol Police that the death toll was not much, much higher."

