Tom Rice joins Jim Clyburn in voting to impeach Donald Trump

Both of the Congressmen representing the Pee Dee voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice joined nine other Republicans in voting in favor of a resolution impeaching Trump for allegedly inciting protesters to invade the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
Clyburn, the U.S. House Democratic whip, followed all of the Democrats in the House in voting for impeachment.
Rice said under the strict definition of the law, he didn't know if Trump's words and actions leading to the protestors entry into the Capitol building amount to the incitement of a riot, but any reasonable person could have seen the potential for violence.
He then criticized Trump for allegedly watching events unfold and tweeting about Vice President Mike Pence's lack of courage.
"For hours while the riot continued, the President communicated only on Twitter and offered only weak requests for restraint," Rice continued. "I was on the floor of the House of Representatives when the rioters were beating on the door with tear gas, zip tie restraints, and pipe bombs in their possession. It is only by the grace of God and the blood of the Capitol Police that the death toll was not much, much higher."
Rice said it has been a week since people were injured, the Capitol ransacked and six people died, including two police officers.
"Yet, the President has not addressed the nation to ask for calm," Rice said. "He has not visited the injured and grieving. He has not offered condolences. Yesterday in a press briefing at the border, he said his comments were 'perfectly appropriate.'"
Rice added that he has backed Trump for four years.
"I campaigned for him and voted for him twice," Rice said. "But, this utter failure is inexcusable."
South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said he was disappointed in Rice's vote.
"We completely disagree with this sham and to say I'm severely disappointed in Congressman Tom Rice would be an understatement," McKissick said.
McKissick also criticized the impeachment as a political stunt.
"After refusing to accept the 2016 election results, claiming the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia, then spending an absurd amount of taxpayer dollars on a witch hunt, Democrats have been looking for any excuse to get rid of President Trump ever since he set foot in the Oval Office," he said in a statement issued Wednesday evening. "Trying to impeach the President with just a week left in his term is nothing more than a political stunt. It will do nothing but harm the country and our Party."