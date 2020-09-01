Tom Rice: Lindsey Graham helped make Hotel Florence a reality

Rice, a retired tax lawyer from Myrtle Beach, said Hotel Florence developers clearly qualified for the credit to restore historic properties.

"But the IRS [Internal Revenue Service] and the Interior Department took a different opinion," Rice said.

Rice said he called Graham and asked for a meeting between himself, Graham, the IRS and the Department of the Interior in Graham's office.

Graham agreed.

"Well, we sat down and they said we don't think the hotel qualifies, because they moved the staircase from right in the middle of the hotel over there off to the side," Rice said. "They said we don't think they should get the credit. And they said when the hotel was built originally, they had one bathroom per floor. Now they have one bathroom per room."

Rice implied that he couldn't believe what he was hearing. He said he couldn't believe the federal government would stand in the way of the revitalization of downtown Florence for those reasons.

"Sen. Graham said, 'Are you serious? This really irritates me,'" Rice continued.

Graham then asked to be able to resubmit the paperwork.