Tom Rice named co-chair of Coastal Communities Caucus

Congressman Tom Rice has a new leadership role.

Rice’s office announced last week that Rice would serve as co-chair of the Congressional Coastal Communities Caucus.

“South Carolina has 2,900 miles of tidal coastline, much of which is in the 7th District,” Rice said. “Coastal concerns are known well by my constituents who host more than 14 million tourists per year and must frequently mitigate the effects of severe storms and flooding.

“I am pleased to co-chair the Coastal Communities Caucus, which serves as a platform for collaboration with districts facing similar issues. I look forward to working with the Caucus on ways to best serve the people who live, work, and vacation in South Carolina’s 7th District.”

The Seventh District includes Horry and Georgetown counties. Both are located on the Atlantic coast and are dependent upon tourism for their economies.

The caucus is a bipartisan forum in the House of Representatives designed to highlight the unique concerns of those who live, work and vacation along America’s coasts. The forum serves as an arena to share information, advocate for initiatives and work together on behalf of constituents in coastal districts.

The caucus elevates the particular interests of the nation’s coastal communities such as beaches and tourism economies, flood preparedness, recreational and commercial fisheries, ports and Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.