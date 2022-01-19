Tom Rice named top Republican on House Ways and Means oversight subcommittee

Congressman Tom Rice has become the first South Carolina representative to hold a leadership position on the House Ways and Means Committee in 36 years.

Rice, a Republican representing most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions, was named the ranking member of the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee.

A ranking member is the top member of the minority political party on a committee or subcommittee.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the top Republican member on the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee," Rice said in a media advisory. "Through this new role, I’ll work to hold the Internal Revenue Service accountable to taxpayers across America."

Rice, a former tax lawyer and CPA, added that he looks forward to continuing to serve on the select revenue measures and Social Security subcommittees where he can use his experiences to tackle issues that matter to the Seventh District of South Carolina and the rest of the country including keeping America competitive, creating jobs, increasing opportunity, and growing the economy.