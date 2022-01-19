 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tom Rice named top Republican on House Ways and Means oversight subcommittee
Congressman Tom Rice has become the first South Carolina representative to hold a leadership position on the House Ways and Means Committee in 36 years. 

Rice, a Republican representing most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions, was named the ranking member of the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee.

A ranking member is the top member of the minority political party on a committee or subcommittee.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the top Republican member on the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee," Rice said in a media advisory. "Through this new role, I’ll work to hold the Internal Revenue Service accountable to taxpayers across America."

Rice, a former tax lawyer and CPA, added that he looks forward to continuing to serve on the select revenue measures and Social Security subcommittees where he can use his experiences to tackle issues that matter to the Seventh District of South Carolina and the rest of the country including keeping America competitive, creating jobs, increasing opportunity, and growing the economy.

“Members of Ways and Means, led by our Subcommittee Leaders, play a crucial role in fighting President Biden’s dangerous tax increases, holding the IRS accountable, getting Americans back to work, selling American goods overseas, making health care affordable, and saving Medicare and Social Security for seniors,” said Congressman Kevin Brady of Texas, Republican leader of the House Ways and Means Committee. “Each of these deeply talented and qualified Republican leaders are well-positioned to fight for greater opportunities for workers, families, and small business owners across the country. Our new Ways and Means roster is already hard at work on policies that will get America’s economy back on the right track.”

Rice joins just two other South Carolinians in history to hold leadership positions on the House Ways and Means Committee. Carroll Campbell Jr. (S.C.-04) served as ranking member for the Public Assistance and Unemployment Subcommittee from 1983 to 1986. The committee was dissolved in 1988. George McDuffie served as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee from 1831 to 1832. 

