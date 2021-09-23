 Skip to main content
Tom Rice, Nancy Mace want transparency from FEMA on staff turnover following natural disasters
Tom Rice, Nancy Mace want transparency from FEMA on staff turnover following natural disasters

Congressman Tom Rice is looking to stop staff turnover at the Federal Emergency Management Agency from slowing down relief for the Seventh Congressional District. 

Rice and fellow South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the FEMA Caseworker Accountability Act on Wednesday. 

He said the Seventh District is working to recuperate from disaster after disaster.

"Over the years, we’ve continually seen how case management staff turnover rates at FEMA have extended the process for our communities to receive the assistance they need,' Rice said. "I’ve heard this from constituents in the district and local officials alike." 

The bill requires FEMA to submit a report on the turnover rate of case management staff and the steps that FEMA is taking to lower the staff turnover rate. It also requires statistics on the average and median length of employment of case management staff and agency staff who are detailed to work on disaster recovery.

It is the second bill introduced this year by Rice to increase transparency and accountability in disaster relief. On May 13, Rice introduced the The Disaster Relief Transparency Act to increase government accountability in the allocation of disaster relief funds.

