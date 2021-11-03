Tom Rice, Ralph Norman file bill to address social media content moderation

Two South Carolina congressmen are looking to make sure that Big Tech keeps its promises to keep their social medial platforms without political bias.

Congressman Tom Rice, a Republican representing most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions of the state, Rep. Ralph Norman from South Carolina and David Joyce from Ohio introduced the Promoting Responsibility Over Moderation In the Social Media Environment [PROMISE] Act Monday.

“From deleting conservative content to banning conservative ads, we’ve seen time and time again that Big Tech lies to the American people when they claim to operate under the guise of neutrality,” Rice said. “The PROMISE Act will help keep Big Tech from weaponizing against Americans who hold differing views than the billionaires of Silicon Valley. This legislation requires Big Tech to explain their content moderation policies and holds them accountable to following those policies.”