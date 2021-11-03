Tom Rice, Ralph Norman file bill to address social media content moderation

Two South Carolina congressmen are looking to make sure that Big Tech keeps its promises to keep their social medial platforms without political bias.
Congressman Tom Rice, a Republican representing most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions of the state, Rep. Ralph Norman from South Carolina and David Joyce from Ohio introduced the Promoting Responsibility Over Moderation In the Social Media Environment [PROMISE] Act Monday.
“From deleting conservative content to banning conservative ads, we’ve seen time and time again that Big Tech lies to the American people when they claim to operate under the guise of neutrality,” Rice said. “The PROMISE Act will help keep Big Tech from weaponizing against Americans who hold differing views than the billionaires of Silicon Valley. This legislation requires Big Tech to explain their content moderation policies and holds them accountable to following those policies.”
“With just a small handful of platforms dominating the exchange of ideas online, it’s critical that their content moderation policies be implemented consistently and fairly across the board,” said Congressman Joyce. “Unfortunately, we now know that Big Tech and Silicon Valley often do the exact opposite, suppressing speech and views they disagree with. The natural competition of all thought and expression – not just those that are popular in elite circles – is a staple of any free, democratic society. That’s why I’m proud to introduce the PROMISE Act. By holding Facebook and other online platforms accountable for their biased censorship decisions, this important legislation will help ensure the internet fosters the free exchange of all ideas, no matter if they are liberal or conservative.”
The bill would require social media companies to implement, operate, and disclose information moderation policies that explain the standards, processes, and policies regarding their moderation of information provided by a user or other information content provider. The policies would have to include categories of information not permitted on their service or subject to moderation, the process used in moderating content and how people being moderated are notified. The act also prohibits the use of deceptive policy statements.
The bill is a companion to a bill filed by U.S. Sen. Mike Lee from Utah.