 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tom Rice receives Roosevelt Leadership award
0 Comments

Tom Rice receives Roosevelt Leadership award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Congressman Tom Rice has received an award. 

Rice, the Republican representing South Carolina's Seventh Congressional District, was one of three members of Congress to receive the 2021 Roosevelt Leadership award. 

Congressmen Rodney Davis, an Illinois Republican, and John Katko, a New York Republican, were the other recipients of the award. 

“I’m honored to accept the Roosevelt Leadership Award from The Ripon Society and The Franklin Center for Global Policy Exchange," Rice said in a statement. "As the saying goes, ‘freedom isn’t free.’ We work hard to protect it.

"We must get back to governing, using civil discourse and seeking truth over empty rhetoric. I will continue to fight for the Constitution and for the freedoms it affords every citizen of the greatest country in the world.” 

The honor is given in the spirit of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president, and is intended to recognize leaders who embody Roosevelt's “Man in the Arena” speech. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Daily Aspirin Increases Risk in Some Older Adults

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Open carry ban on Florence City Council agenda

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence may soon be wading into the gun control debate. On the agenda for the 1 p.m., Monday, meeting of the Florence City Council is the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and would also prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city's properties. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert