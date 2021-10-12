Tom Rice receives Roosevelt Leadership award

Congressman Tom Rice has received an award.

Rice, the Republican representing South Carolina's Seventh Congressional District, was one of three members of Congress to receive the 2021 Roosevelt Leadership award.

Congressmen Rodney Davis, an Illinois Republican, and John Katko, a New York Republican, were the other recipients of the award.

“I’m honored to accept the Roosevelt Leadership Award from The Ripon Society and The Franklin Center for Global Policy Exchange," Rice said in a statement. "As the saying goes, ‘freedom isn’t free.’ We work hard to protect it.

"We must get back to governing, using civil discourse and seeking truth over empty rhetoric. I will continue to fight for the Constitution and for the freedoms it affords every citizen of the greatest country in the world.”

The honor is given in the spirit of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president, and is intended to recognize leaders who embody Roosevelt's “Man in the Arena” speech.

