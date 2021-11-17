Tom Rice recognizes Hugh Leatherman on U.S. House floor

Congressman Tom Rice recognizes Hugh Leatherman on the U.S. House floor Wednesday.

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. was recognized on the floor of the United States House of Representatives Wednesday morning.

Congressman Tom Rice, a Republican representing the state's Seventh Congressional District, which includes but is not limited to Leatherman's Senate district, spoke about Leatherman on the floor.

"Sen. Leatherman represented Florence and I was proud to join him in many opportunities to serve our constituents in the Pee Dee," Rice said during a one-minute speech. "Sen. Leatherman passed away recently at age 90, while still holding office. He worked on behalf of South Carolinians nearly half his life, right up until his passing. I’ve been told he even took next year’s budget briefing from his hospital bed, exemplifying his true dedication to our state."

Rice said Leatherman did not hesitate to work across the aisle to get things done the state.

"I’ve always known him to pursue smart, reasonable solutions and work hard to fix problems," Rice said. "Sen. Leatherman was the epitome of a public servant. He will be dearly missed in the halls of the South Carolina statehouse and we will remember him as an accomplished and honorable man. Rest in Peace, Mr. Chairman.”

