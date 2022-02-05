Tom Rice, Russell Fry move ahead in Seventh Congressional District fundraising

FLORENCE, S.C. – The battle for the Republican nomination in the Seventh Congressional District could come down to incumbent Tom Rice and state Rep. Russell Fry.
Rice and Fry are the first- and third-largest fundraisers in the race and the second leading fundraiser, Graham Allen, has dropped out and endorsed Fry.
Information filed with the Federal Election Commission indicates that Rice has raised the most money in the race. As of Dec. 31, Rice had raised nearly $1.29 million, spent over $531,000 and had nearly $1.88 million in cash on hand.
“I’m extremely proud of the support I’ve received in my re-election race," Rice said in a statement. "The numbers today indicate South Carolinians remain proud of what we’ve delivered to the 7th District during my time in office. I am humbled and grateful to all my supporters for helping to demonstrate that honest, effective leadership is the way to go."
Rice, who has represented the district since it was recreated in 2012, is one of several Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump who have seen a boost in their fundraising. In 2020, Rice raised $1.42 million for the entire election cycle.
As of Sept. 30, the most recent available records, $452,550 of $1.12 million Rice had raised came from the Palmetto State. Other top fundraising states for him are California ($65,250), Florida ($43,400), New York ($39,750), Virginia ($29,500), Connecticut ($26,300) and Colorado ($25,000).
Rice's vote to impeach the former president led to a slew of challengers for the Republican nomination including Fry and Allen.
Allen, a conservative media host and entrepreneur, issued a statement last Friday announcing that he was suspending his campaign for the seat after a conservative challenger with "deep ties to the region" emerged who can beat Rice. Allen added that he would be giving his support to the candidate endorsed by Trump.
Trump endorsed Fry on Tuesday.
“Russell Fry, who is all in for the Palmetto State, has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said in a statement. “VOTE TOM RICE OUT NOW!”
Fry, who represents Surfside Beach in the South Carolina House of Representatives, is the third-leading fundraiser in the campaign and unlike Allen or Rice, most of his money comes from the Palmetto State.
Information filed with the Federal Election Commission indicates that Fry had raised $351,277.50, spent $24,027,47 and had $327,250.03, the second-highest total behind Rice, on hand. As of Sept. 30, Fry had raised $222,086.66, of which $196,461 came from South Carolina.
Allen was the second-leading fundraiser in the quarter ending Dec. 31. He raised $827,725.17, spent $633,707.64 (the most in the race) and had $194,017.53 on hand.
Other top fundraisers for the Republican nomination are Horry County Schools Board Chairman Ken Richardson (raised $230,914.94, spent $190,068.51, had $40,846.43 on hand), Dr. Garrett Barton of Cheraw (raised $225,416.71, spent $93,564.61, had $131,852.10 on hand) and Hartsville businesswoman Barbara Arthur (raised $120,583.40, spent $9,474.74, had $111,108.66 on hand).
Three other candidates, Tom Dunn ($1,398.89 on hand), Mark Struthers McBride ($476.12 on hand) and Steve Reichart ($3,589.75 on hand) also reported fundraising activities for the quarter ending Dec. 31.