Tom Rice, Russell Fry move ahead in Seventh Congressional District fundraising

FLORENCE, S.C. – The battle for the Republican nomination in the Seventh Congressional District could come down to incumbent Tom Rice and state Rep. Russell Fry.

Rice and Fry are the first- and third-largest fundraisers in the race and the second leading fundraiser, Graham Allen, has dropped out and endorsed Fry.

Information filed with the Federal Election Commission indicates that Rice has raised the most money in the race. As of Dec. 31, Rice had raised nearly $1.29 million, spent over $531,000 and had nearly $1.88 million in cash on hand.

“I’m extremely proud of the support I’ve received in my re-election race," Rice said in a statement. "The numbers today indicate South Carolinians remain proud of what we’ve delivered to the 7th District during my time in office. I am humbled and grateful to all my supporters for helping to demonstrate that honest, effective leadership is the way to go."

Rice, who has represented the district since it was recreated in 2012, is one of several Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump who have seen a boost in their fundraising. In 2020, Rice raised $1.42 million for the entire election cycle.