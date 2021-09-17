Tom Rice says $3.5 trillion budget would increase taxes and send jobs and businesses overseas

"You’re hurting the very people that you say you are trying to help," Rice said. "It’s like a fireman who goes and sets a fire to a house and puts it out and calls himself a hero. You need this trade adjustment authority. You know, you’re doubling it from $450 million to a billion and I don’t know where you came up with that number. It looks to me like you pulled it out of a hat. If you adopt these policies, you’re going to need a whole lot more than a billion because there will be millions of American jobs that are predictably shifted overseas because of your policies that you’re ramming through with no debate. Shame.”

He added that the budget would make the country less competitive on the international market.

"You guys come with this bill - you guys know raising the corporate tax rate, you know adding all these regulations and giveaway programs make it harder to hire people, you know it will make us less competitive, and you know it will cost millions of American jobs," Rice said. "You know it will! You proceed with this in the face of it. Knowing we had record low unemployment, record low poverty, wages rising, and you’re going to kill it. And you say you represent the little guy.”

Rice also said the plan would undo wage growth seen during the presidency of Donald Trump.

“The average annual wage increase in 2019 was over 3%," Rice said. "And it hadn’t been that way in 30 years! Wages were going up. You say that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act caused income inequality - in fact, wages for the first time in decades were up 3.3% and it would have kept going if it hadn’t been for the coronavirus. Poverty hit a record low in the United States in 2019, just over a year after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. I don’t know what facts you’re citing, but this is the truth. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lifted people from the bottom to the top.”

