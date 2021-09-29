Tom Rice says he blames Democrats for debt ceiling crisis

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently sent a letter to Congress saying that the extraordinary measures will only last until mid-October. At which point, the Treasury would have a few weeks' cash to fulfill the government's obligations.

Battle between Democrats and Republicans then began with Democrats seeking bipartisan support for raising debt ceiling because both parties have spend trillions of dollars in recent years – again, the growth of government never stops regardless of which party is in power – and the Republicans insisting the Democrats raise the debt limit unilaterally.

“Democrats hold the House, the Senate, and the presidency," Rice said during the hearing. "They could pass this in reconciliation and Republicans could not do anything to stop it. And yet, they choose to wait until the last minute, create this emergency, and somehow magically blame Republicans. They could pass this tomorrow if they chose to do it."

Rice said that Republicans are not going to participate with the growing debt because it would stifle the economy.

He added that raising the debt ceiling would harm retirees, seniors and military personnel.