Tom Rice says he blames Democrats for debt ceiling crisis

Congressman Tom Rice says he blames the Democrats for the current crisis over the national debt.
Rice was one of the witnesses to testify at a House Rules Committee hearing on a bill that would suspend the federal debt limit through December 2022.
The Constitution requires that Congress authorize the Treasury Department to issue bonds to fund the government's debt which is perpetually increasing because the government spends more than it makes every year to fund itself and government programs like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, the military, and national parks.
As the New York Times explained in a recent article, the growing debt required the Treasury Department to seek congressional authorization each time it needed to issue bonds. In 1917, Congress instituted a cap on the monetary amount of bonds the Treasury Department could issue. This process was formalized in 1939 and 1941 with the federal debt limit.
At first, raising the debt limit was routine and even required to be included in the budget bills passed by Congress but this faded away as the political climate has become more polarized with conservatives seeking a way to limit the growth of the debt (and the government's spending) and the liberals seeking to make sure that people who rely on the government can be supported. There have been several battles over raising the debt ceiling in recent years with the most recent battle beginning when the debt ceiling was reached in July and the Treasury Department began implementing measures to limit the borrowing of the government.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently sent a letter to Congress saying that the extraordinary measures will only last until mid-October. At which point, the Treasury would have a few weeks' cash to fulfill the government's obligations.
Battle between Democrats and Republicans then began with Democrats seeking bipartisan support for raising debt ceiling because both parties have spend trillions of dollars in recent years – again, the growth of government never stops regardless of which party is in power – and the Republicans insisting the Democrats raise the debt limit unilaterally.
“Democrats hold the House, the Senate, and the presidency," Rice said during the hearing. "They could pass this in reconciliation and Republicans could not do anything to stop it. And yet, they choose to wait until the last minute, create this emergency, and somehow magically blame Republicans. They could pass this tomorrow if they chose to do it."
Rice said that Republicans are not going to participate with the growing debt because it would stifle the economy.
He added that raising the debt ceiling would harm retirees, seniors and military personnel.
“It’s always been within the control of the Democrats to bring it up and to pass it,' Rice said. "We already passed a reconciliation bill in March. It could have easily been included in that. Your decision not to include it in that and to pass it with solely Democratic votes is a mystery to me other than you want to play a political game. And, that game is a dangerous game. It is a dangerous game for our credit, the credit of the United States. It is a dangerous game for our retirees, our seniors, and our soldiers. And if those people are hurt by this, if the economy is hurt by this, then that is your choice. You are the ones who have not made this a priority.”
Rice also said that Congress has a responsibility to limit government spending.
“In every spending bill we do, we should be looking at ways to curb rather than grow government spending," Rice said. "Washington is addicted to government spending. We must take measures to curb it in every aspect of government rather than these massive growths in entitlement programs, and taxes, and regulatory policies of these three bills that Democrats are pushing across the line with no Republican support.”
The House Committee voted 7-3 to approve the rules for the bill's debate in the full House.
The bill is expected to make it through the House on a party-line basis but will likely be dead upon arrival in the 50 Democrat, 50 Republican Senate, potentially forcing the Democrats to use the reconciliation process.