 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
Tom Rice says he should have voted to certify Joe Biden's wins in Arizona and Pennsylvania
0 Comments

Tom Rice says he should have voted to certify Joe Biden's wins in Arizona and Pennsylvania

  • 0
Tom Rice

Tom Rice

 Contributed photo

Congressman Tom Rice said he should have voted to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the Electoral College votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania. 

Rice, the Republican representing most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions, said that in retrospect he would not have been one of the 121 Republicans to vote in favor of an objection to Arizona's results and 138 Republicans voting in favor of an objection to Pennsylvania's results. 

“Because President Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol,"  Rice said, according to Politico. "In the wee hours of that disgraceful night, while waiting for the Capitol of our great country to be secured, I knew I should vote to certify. But because I had made a public announcement of my intent to object, I did not want to go back on my word. So yeah, I regret my vote to object.”

Arizona's results indicate that Biden received 49.36% of the vote in Arizona – Trump received 49.06% – to win the state's 11 Electoral College votes. Pennsylvania's results indicate that Biden received 50.01% of the vote compared to Trump's 48.84%. 

Rice added that there were “real issues with the election" but accused Trump of watching "with pride" from the White House as protesters entered the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 certification process and doing nothing to stop the protesters despite pleas from his friends and family. He continued to say that Capitol Police were beaten for hours, the House was “sacked and defaced" and Vice President Mike Pence and his family fled for their lives. “There was a coward in that equation," Rice said. "But it wasn’t Mike Pence."

Rice also added that five people died and hundreds were injured on Jan. 6. 

He also said that he voted with Trump's position 94% of the time during Trump's presidency and that supporting impeachment was the conservative thing to do. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House extends student loan moratorium

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography
Local News

Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography

FLORENCE, S.C. – In just over two years, Haley Andersen will have earned a marketing degree from Francis Marion University and started her own award-winning business. What’s more, she’s one of two 20-year-olds graduating this fall, the youngest in the class. This isn’t the typical timeline for a college graduate, but Anderson’s story is hardly typical.

Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice
Local News

Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest South Carolina Court of Appeals justice was sworn into office Thursday afternoon at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty administered the office of oath to former 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court Judge Jay Vinson Jr. during the ceremony.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert