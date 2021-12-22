Tom Rice says he should have voted to certify Joe Biden's wins in Arizona and Pennsylvania

Congressman Tom Rice said he should have voted to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the Electoral College votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Rice, the Republican representing most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions, said that in retrospect he would not have been one of the 121 Republicans to vote in favor of an objection to Arizona's results and 138 Republicans voting in favor of an objection to Pennsylvania's results.

“Because President Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol," Rice said, according to Politico. "In the wee hours of that disgraceful night, while waiting for the Capitol of our great country to be secured, I knew I should vote to certify. But because I had made a public announcement of my intent to object, I did not want to go back on my word. So yeah, I regret my vote to object.”

Arizona's results indicate that Biden received 49.36% of the vote in Arizona – Trump received 49.06% – to win the state's 11 Electoral College votes. Pennsylvania's results indicate that Biden received 50.01% of the vote compared to Trump's 48.84%.