Tom Rice says he's doing all he can to get people vaccinated

FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice says he's doing all he can to make sure people get vaccinated.
Rice, a Republican who represents most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, was asked about his efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated as he gave a legislative update to medical personnel at MUSC Health Florence.
He began his answer by reminding those attending that he was one of the first members of Congress to acknowledge testing positive for the virus.
Rice and two family members tested positive in June 2020.
He said when the COVID-19 vaccines came out in late 2020, he decided to wait and let others in more precarious health situations get their shots first. Rice said he got his vaccine almost as soon as he was able to do so.
"I got mine as soon as I could to show leadership," Rice said. "I thought that being six or eight months ago I had COVID so I probably was less likely than the average person to get it again. I wanted to show leadership and went and got my vaccine."
Rice also said he had his blood tested for antibodies and organized a plasma drive.
"So I've tried and I've been really vocal about 'go get vaccinated,'" Rice said. "There's some folks in Horry County, and I probably shouldn't say this, but the Horry County Republican Party has held meetings telling folks not to get vaccinated."
The Morning News located three stories regarding Horry County Republican Party meetings in which members of the party expressed opposition to a department of education organized campaign to create the best COVID-19 vaccination jingle and that the party showed a video touting Ivermectin as a COVID-19 cure.
Ivermectin has not been recommended by either the Centers for Disease Control or the Food and Drug Administration as a cure for COVID-19. Radio host Joe Rogan said last year that he had tested positive and was using the drug as a treatment.
Rice said the Horry Republicans were encouraging people to have Ivermectin on hand along with using "some kind of" nasal spray and gargling.
"My response that that has been this has become way too political," Rice said. "Please don't let a political party advise you on your medical care. If you've got a question about whether or not you should be vaccinated, talk to your doctor."
Rice said he didn't know of a single doctor who has said don't get vaccinated.
"I'm sure there probably are, maybe Rand Paul," Rice said, drawing a laugh from the audience.
Paul is a doctor and the junior senator from Kentucky. He has repeatedly grilled Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, regarding COVID-19's origins, Fauci's recommendations regarding the pandemic and Fauci's approach to dissenting views of his recommendations.