Tom Rice says he's doing all he can to get people vaccinated

FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice says he's doing all he can to make sure people get vaccinated.

Rice, a Republican who represents most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, was asked about his efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated as he gave a legislative update to medical personnel at MUSC Health Florence.

He began his answer by reminding those attending that he was one of the first members of Congress to acknowledge testing positive for the virus.

Rice and two family members tested positive in June 2020.

He said when the COVID-19 vaccines came out in late 2020, he decided to wait and let others in more precarious health situations get their shots first. Rice said he got his vaccine almost as soon as he was able to do so.

"I got mine as soon as I could to show leadership," Rice said. "I thought that being six or eight months ago I had COVID so I probably was less likely than the average person to get it again. I wanted to show leadership and went and got my vaccine."

Rice also said he had his blood tested for antibodies and organized a plasma drive.