Tom Rice says Joe Biden and the Democrats are the reason for rising inflation

FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice says he blames Joe Biden and the Democrats for the inflation currently plaguing the country.

Rice, a Republican representing most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions of South Carolina, spoke about inflation as he provided a legislative update Tuesday morning at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Inflation is an increase in the price of goods or services over time due to a decline in the purchasing power of money. It takes more dollars to buy the same amount of goods.

"President Biden said I'm not going to have a tax on anybody who makes less than $400,000," Rice said. "Well. guess what? Gas is up 61%. That's a tax. Whether or not it goes to the government coffers, that's a tax... Food is up over 25%. That's a tax."

Rice said the inflation is a result of the successive COVID-19 relief packages from the federal government and new energy policies implemented by the Biden administration.

He said he supported the first package, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act because it was necessary to prevent the economy from going into a depression because of the closing of so many businesses in March 2020.