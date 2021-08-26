 Skip to main content
Tom Rice says Joe Biden should resign over Afghanistan attacks
Congressman Tom Rice has called for President Joe Biden to resign. 

Rice issued a statement Thursday afternoon after two suicide bombing attacks near the Hamid Karzai International Airport that left 11 service members dead and 15 more injured. 

“The news out of Kabul is devastating," Rice said. "Well Joe, you’ve proven yourself incapable of handling your job as Commander in Chief. You ignored your advisors, rushed this haphazard withdrawal without appropriate conditions and before evacuating our citizens and friends. Your ineptitude has now cost at least 12 American lives."

He said that all options were on the table to hold Biden accountable. 

President Biden, you yourself said ‘The Buck stops here.,'" Rice said. "Do the American people a favor. Resign and turn the job over to someone who can handle it. My prayers continue to be with the injured, our troops, and all those in harm’s way.”

Rice also criticized Biden for not speaking to the American people sooner on the attacks. 

Lindsey Graham, South Carolina's senior U.S. senator, called the attacks despicable and a reminder of the depravity the world faces from Afghanistan. He added that he had been advocating for days that Bagram Air Base should be retaken and reestablished as an air base to facilitate the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from the region. 

Tim Scott, South Carolina's junior U.S. senator, said on Twitter that he was praying for American troops, other Americans in the region and America's Afghan allies shortly after news of the attacks broke. 

