Tom Rice says Russian move 'a catastrophic failure for the world'

"Two weeks ago, the president [Biden] comes out and says if they invade Ukraine, we're going to impose crippling sanctions," Rice continued. "Well, they invade and he doesn't impose crippling sanctions; that makes him look even less truthful and more weak."

Rice said the sanctions enacted so far were small and weak and would not affect Russia.

He said Congress and federal lawmakers could work with allies to impose every possible sanction. He also called for arming the Ukrainian people.

Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott also address the Russian attack in statements on Twitter.

Graham said his prayers were with Ukraine and it was imperative to provide Ukraine with weapons and good intelligence.

The world needs to condemn Putin’s destruction of a neighboring democracy as a war crime.," Graham tweeted. "Putin and his cronies should be pursued by international law enforcement agencies for the purpose of seizing their lavish apartments, fine art, yachts, and other material goods purchased through stealing the Russian people blind. It's time to make this personal to Putin."