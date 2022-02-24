Tom Rice says Russian move 'a catastrophic failure for the world'

FLORENCE, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice said the Russian attack against Ukraine was a catastrophic failure for the world Thursday after receiving a tour of the Veterans Village nursing home Thursday morning.
Russia's attack on Ukraine began Wednesday evening — early Thursday morning in Ukraine — with what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a special military operation. It is not known exactly what the Russian intentions are; however, several U.S. governmental officials have reported the invasion is a full-scale attack aimed at taking control the Ukrainian capital city and the country.
Rice said the Biden administration has been a failure on almost all fronts and the Russian attack was a "catastrophic failure for the world." He said he hoped the attack would not lead to widespread war.
"The threat of Russia cutting off fuel to Europe is affecting everyday Americans very quickly," Rice said. "They see it at the fuel pump."
Rice said he speaks with constituents everyday who live on a fixed income and are feeling the pressure of higher fuel prices.
After World War II, Europe was essentially split between two alliances: NATO, which included western Europe, and the Warsaw Pact, which included most of eastern Europe. As a result, most of eastern Europe receives its natural gas for heating homes and businesses from Russia and Kazakhstan.
Rice called the Russian invasion a disaster.
"They're attacking Ukraine's sovereignty," Rice said. "I'm not going to mince words like the president this morning."
President Joe Biden issued two statements on the attack, one Wednesday evening. In both he condemned the invasion and said he would be working to impose severe sanctions on Russia.
"All that does is encourage a bully and a criminal like Mr. Putin," Rice said.
He said to face down a bully, a person has to be strong and Biden was not strong.
"I think he's very weak and I think he exhibits that over and over again to Mr. Putin and to Mr. Xi [Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping]," Rice said.
He added he absolutely felt the response to the Russian attack would embolden China regarding Taiwan.
Rice voted to impeach Donald Trump in January 2021 but said Thursday that he felt if Trump was still in change, Putin would not have attacked because he would fear what Trump's response would be.
Rice said he felt Putin had watched what happened during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan and was encouraged by the chaotic, feckless mess that resulted.
"Two weeks ago, the president [Biden] comes out and says if they invade Ukraine, we're going to impose crippling sanctions," Rice continued. "Well, they invade and he doesn't impose crippling sanctions; that makes him look even less truthful and more weak."
Rice said the sanctions enacted so far were small and weak and would not affect Russia.
He said Congress and federal lawmakers could work with allies to impose every possible sanction. He also called for arming the Ukrainian people.
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott also address the Russian attack in statements on Twitter.
Graham said his prayers were with Ukraine and it was imperative to provide Ukraine with weapons and good intelligence.
The world needs to condemn Putin’s destruction of a neighboring democracy as a war crime.," Graham tweeted. "Putin and his cronies should be pursued by international law enforcement agencies for the purpose of seizing their lavish apartments, fine art, yachts, and other material goods purchased through stealing the Russian people blind. It's time to make this personal to Putin."
He later added that a task force should be created to "aggressively pursue" Putin and his inner circle regarding the extravagant lifestyle they have become accustomed to after stealing Russia blind.
"If we do not treat Putin and his cronies as the war criminals they are, we will be making a huge mistake and sending the wrong message to other bad actors around the world," Graham tweeted.
Scott tweeted his heart and prayers were with the people of Ukraine during the "devastating and unprovoked attack."
"America continues to stand with you," Scott added.