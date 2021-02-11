Tom Rice: 'Science says it is time to open schools'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Count Congressman Tom Rice in on reopening schools to in person instruction.

Rice was among 65 members of Congress to sign a letter to President Joe Biden urging that Biden encourage states and local school districts to reopen schools across the country.

“It’s time to put American families ahead of political interests," Rice said in a statement. "During President Biden’s campaign, he promised to follow the science. Well, the science says it is time to open schools. Preventing students from going to school is exacerbating behavioral and mental health issues. Reopening schools is the crux of reopening our economy."

The letter was led by Missouri Rep. Jason Smith.

Smith cites an article in the Journal of the America Medical Association that he says indicates there is little evidence to show that in-person education furthers the spread of COVID-19. He also references a report from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and recent comments from Centers for Disease Control director Rochelle Walensky.

He argues that the children suffering from emotional or behavioral problems need to be in school to have access to needed therapies for their conditions.