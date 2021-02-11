Tom Rice: 'Science says it is time to open schools'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Count Congressman Tom Rice in on reopening schools to in person instruction.
Rice was among 65 members of Congress to sign a letter to President Joe Biden urging that Biden encourage states and local school districts to reopen schools across the country.
“It’s time to put American families ahead of political interests," Rice said in a statement. "During President Biden’s campaign, he promised to follow the science. Well, the science says it is time to open schools. Preventing students from going to school is exacerbating behavioral and mental health issues. Reopening schools is the crux of reopening our economy."
The letter was led by Missouri Rep. Jason Smith.
Smith cites an article in the Journal of the America Medical Association that he says indicates there is little evidence to show that in-person education furthers the spread of COVID-19. He also references a report from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and recent comments from Centers for Disease Control director Rochelle Walensky.
He argues that the children suffering from emotional or behavioral problems need to be in school to have access to needed therapies for their conditions.
"If you continue to ignore the data and allow special interest groups to hold your Administration hostage, you will be directly responsible for exacerbating the mental health crisis many children in this country have been experiencing," Smith says in the letter.
Smith also argues that keeping schools closed furthers existing educational inequalities.
He adds that the Biden administration's goal of 50% of the schools in the country returning to in-person instruction by late April is "wholly inadequate."
Five other Republican members of the House from South Carolina, Reps. Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons, and Ralph Norman, also signed the letter. Freshman Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican representing the state's First Congressional District, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn did not sign the letter.