Tom Rice: 'The day I am out of politics, I will never have another social media account again'

"We were all pretty homogeneous about politics," Rice continued. "Well, today, [there are] 26 different channels. You pick your team and you go listen to that. You don't even hear the other side. It riles everybody up."

Rice said that some people now don't even watch TV but follow the news through social media.

"All of people get on social media and just trash each other constantly," Rice said. "Go look at my Facebook page, for God's sake."

He added that the day he leaves office, he plans to leave social media.

"I promise you this: the day I am out of politics, I will never have another social media account again," Rice said. "I call social media gossip at the speed of light. That's what it is. There's no responsibility and there's no accountability. It's just people throwing garbage at each other with no thought or remorse about it."

Rice called social media awful and terrible. He said he wished it would all go away but then added that social media was not going away.

"But if it's going to be there, it needs to be there for everybody," Rice continued. "You should not censor conservative voices and let just liberal people speak."