Tom Rice: 'The day I am out of politics, I will never have another social media account again'

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Even before a man could finish asking Congressman Tom Rice about allegations of social media companies banning conservatives from their platforms, Rice made his feelings about social media known.
"I hate it," Rice said when the man used the words "social media" at a Coffee with the Congressman event held Friday morning at the Darlington County Library.
When the man finished his question, Rice said if social media was going to be offered to people, it should be offered to everyone. "I don't agree with the censorship," Rice said.
"I just wish it would all go away," Rice said. "I think it's been terribly destructive to our country."
Rice referenced growing up in Horry County with two, maybe three, TV channels: ABC, NBC and CBS. He said that if on a clear day, his family moved the TV antenna, they could pick up the CBS station based in Florence.
"One had Walter, one had Ted, and one had David," Rice said. "They pretty much fed you the same stuff. It was centered, maybe a little bit left. They were responsible. They didn't just throw stuff out there."
Rice said the news anchors did not argue but tried to report the news. He added that when commentary was made it was clear that it was commentary and not news.
"We were all pretty homogeneous about politics," Rice continued. "Well, today, [there are] 26 different channels. You pick your team and you go listen to that. You don't even hear the other side. It riles everybody up."
Rice said that some people now don't even watch TV but follow the news through social media.
"All of people get on social media and just trash each other constantly," Rice said. "Go look at my Facebook page, for God's sake."
He added that the day he leaves office, he plans to leave social media.
"I promise you this: the day I am out of politics, I will never have another social media account again," Rice said. "I call social media gossip at the speed of light. That's what it is. There's no responsibility and there's no accountability. It's just people throwing garbage at each other with no thought or remorse about it."
Rice called social media awful and terrible. He said he wished it would all go away but then added that social media was not going away.
"But if it's going to be there, it needs to be there for everybody," Rice continued. "You should not censor conservative voices and let just liberal people speak."
The man who asked Rice the question asked about the possibility of legislation to affect the alleged social media censorship of conservatives.