Tom Rice to hold coffee with your Congressman event Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice will visit Florence on Wednesday.

Rice is set to appear at a Coffee with your Congressman event at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bazen's restaurant, located at 704 South Irby St.

He frequently stops at Bazen's when he visits Florence. He has used the location for two town halls within the past two years. Rice also has said that he likes the food at the restaurant.

Rice, a Republican, has served as the representative of South Carolina's seventh Congressional district since it was recreated as a result of the 2010 Census. He was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020.

He may face multiple challengers in the 2022 Republican primary. Several Republicans on the Grand Strand have explored running against Rice after he voted to impeach Donald Trump in January.

