FLORENCE, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice will host a telephonic town hall Thursday evening.
Rice, a Republican representing Congressional District 7, plans to discuss police reform, the COVID-19 pandemic, and his latest activities in Congress at the town hall, according to a media advisory issued Monday afternoon.
Rice, a former chairman of the Horry County Council and a tax attorney in Myrtle Beach, was elected to the newly re-created district in 2012. He was re-elected in 2014, 2016, and 2018. He faces Democrat Melissa Watson to retain the seat in 2020.
The town hall event is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
To register, visit rice.house.gov/townhall.
To attend, call 866-295-1745.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.