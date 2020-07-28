Tom Rice

FLORENCE, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice will host a telephonic town hall Thursday evening. 

Rice, a Republican representing Congressional District 7, plans to discuss police reform, the COVID-19 pandemic, and his latest activities in Congress at the town hall, according to a media advisory issued Monday afternoon. 

Rice, a former chairman of the Horry County Council and a tax attorney in Myrtle Beach, was elected to the newly re-created district in 2012. He was re-elected in 2014, 2016, and 2018. He faces Democrat Melissa Watson to retain the seat in 2020. 

The town hall event is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Thursday. 

To register, visit rice.house.gov/townhall

To attend, call 866-295-1745. 

