Tom Rice to host town hall Monday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice will host a telephonic town hall Monday evening.
Rice, a Republican representing Congressional District 7, plans to provide a legislative update and discuss the COVID-19 pandemic with Dr. Danielle Scheurer, a professor at the Medical University of South Carolina and a member of the state's vaccine committee, according to a media advisory issued last week.
Rice, a former chairman of the Horry County Council and a tax attorney in Myrtle Beach, was elected to the newly re-created district in 2012. He was re-elected in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020.
The town hall event is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
To register, visit rice.house.gov/townhall.
To attend, call 866-295-1745.
