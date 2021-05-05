Tom Rice to visit Darlington, Marion, Bennettsville and Chesterfield

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice will return to the Pee Dee Thursday and Friday.
Rice, a Republican representing South Carolina's Seventh Congressional District, will be in Marion, Bennettsville and Chesterfield on Thursday and in Darlington on Friday morning.
On Thursday, he will appear for a coffee with the congressman events from 11 a.m. to noon at the Marion County Library at 101 SE Court St. in Marion, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Magnolia on Main at 226 East Main St. in Bennettsville and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at at the Chesterfield County Council Chambers at 178 Mill St. in Chesterfield.
On Friday, Rice will appear for a Coffee with the Congressman event from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Darlington County Library at 204 North Main St. in Darlington.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.