Tom Rice to visit Darlington, Marion, Bennettsville and Chesterfield
Tom Rice to visit Darlington, Marion, Bennettsville and Chesterfield

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice will return to the Pee Dee Thursday and Friday. 

Rice, a Republican representing South Carolina's Seventh Congressional District, will be in Marion, Bennettsville and Chesterfield on Thursday and in Darlington on Friday morning. 

On Thursday, he will appear for a coffee with the congressman events from 11 a.m. to noon at the Marion County Library at 101 SE Court St. in Marion, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Magnolia on Main at 226 East Main St. in Bennettsville and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at at the Chesterfield County Council Chambers at 178 Mill St. in Chesterfield. 

On Friday, Rice will appear for a Coffee with the Congressman event from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Darlington County Library at 204 North Main St. in Darlington. 

