Tom Rice to visit Darlington, Marion, Bennettsville and Chesterfield

On Thursday, he will appear for a coffee with the congressman events from 11 a.m. to noon at the Marion County Library at 101 SE Court St. in Marion, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Magnolia on Main at 226 East Main St. in Bennettsville and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at at the Chesterfield County Council Chambers at 178 Mill St. in Chesterfield.