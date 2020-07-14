FLORENCE, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice said the paycheck protection program was the best the federal government could do when it acted to help the economy after the March COVID-19 shutdowns.
Rice, a Republican, spoke about the paycheck protection program during a listening session Tuesday afternoon at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
"When I ran for Congress, my top three priorities were jobs, jobs, jobs," Rice said. "I felt like some of our district had been overlooked for at least decades and even longer than that."
Rice, a former chairman of the Horry County Council, was elected to the newly recreated Seventh Congressional District in 2012. His position is that when someone gets a job, it solves economic, family, crime, and drug problems.
"Pretty much every county in the district was at 10% or more unemployment or close to it," Rice continued. "Marion, Dillon and Marlboro were close to 20%. And we've come so far."
Before the shutdowns enacted to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, those three counties — and the rest of Seventh Congressional District — had unemployment rates below 5%.
He called Marion County's below 4% unemployment rate a "miracle."
Rice credited national political changes like tax reform, trade reform, and regulatory reform for the lowering of the region's unemployment rate.
"Damn," he said. "That was just three months ago. To be set back the way we have been set back is just so so unfortunate."
Much of the nation's economic activity came to a halt in March as various state and local governments acted to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients by limiting what businesses and government facilities could and could not be open.
The latest information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that 7,976, or 73.93%, of the state's 10,789 hospital beds are occupied. Of those 7,976 occupied beds, 1,550 are occupied by someone who has tested positive for — but has not necessarily been hospitalized for — COVID-19.
Getting the economy back to normal, Rice said, was No. 1 on his agenda.
Rice was one of the many members of Congress to vote in favor of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act that contained the paycheck protection program that offered loans to businesses to fund payments to the businesses' employees and other expenses during the economic disruptions caused by the shutdowns.
"We acted as best we could," Rice said. "I think the PPP program — it wasn't my idea but we certainly tweaked it along the way to help different groups."
Rice said his district contained areas that were very different from each other. He said Florence had industry, most of the geographic area of the district was rural, and the Grand Strand (Horry and Georgetown counties) was reliant upon tourism.
He said he particularly worked to make sure that the tourism industry was helped in the CARES Act.
"I thought, 'Good grief! Hospitality is going to be destroyed by this,'" Rice said. "People aren't going to go on vacation. If you're going to set aside $95 billion for the airlines, you better set aside at least a $100 billion for hospitality."
Rice said his proposal was rejected but added that he did get the time to use the PPP loan funds extended from eight weeks to 32 weeks because many restaurants couldn't use the money as they were forbidden by government regulation from opening. He also added that the percentage required of businesses to use on retaining employees was also lowered from 75% to 60%.
"The PPP program is not perfect," he said. "It was thrown up quickly. I was in awe of the administration and the way they pulled it off."
Rice also said he was working before the law passed the House to make sure South Carolina's bankers were prepared for the loan program so that the state could receive as much money as it needed. He said 60,000 businesses in the state received loans totaling $3 billion.
Rice called the process of getting the law approved and dispersing funds 10 days later "a miracle."
"I give a lot of credit to Steve Mnuchin," Rice said. "That guy, he is smart. He doesn't take no for answer. He's a no-bullcrap kind of a guy and he got it [the law] in place."
Mnuchin is the secretary of the Treasury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.