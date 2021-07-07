 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tommy Bouchette joins South Carolina Board of Financial Institutions
0 Comments

Tommy Bouchette joins South Carolina Board of Financial Institutions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence banker has been appointed to the South Carolina Board of Financial Institutions. 

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced Tuesday that two people, The Citizens Bank President and chief executive officer Tommy Bouchette and Jenny Michaels, had joined the 11-member board tasked with supervision of the financial institutions operating in the state.  

“We welcome Tommy and Jenny to the board and look forward to their insights as we continue to monitor and support the state’s financial services industry,”  Loftis, who serves as chairman of the State Board of Financial Institutions, said. “Representing the mortgage lending and credit union sectors respectively, they bring a fresh perspective that will benefit the board’s ongoing work.”

Bouchette has served as the president and chief operating officer of The Citizens Bank in Florence. He previously served as executive vice president and chief banking officers from 2015 to 2019. 

During his 35-year career in banking, Bouchette has risen from a lending officer with Pee Dee Farm Credit Bank, to various roles with SCN/Wachovia and The Citizens Bank where he was EVP and chief credit officer from 1997 to 1999.

Bouchette led the creation of SunBank and Sun Bancshares in 2000 in Murrells Inlet, where he served as president, director and CEO when the bank was sold. He then became regional president and executive vice president for SCBT from 2005 to 2010 and South Carolina president and executive vice president for BNC Bank from 2010 to 2015.

Bouchette and Michaels were appointed to the board by the South Carolina Senate in May.  Michaels is the senior vice president and chief administrative officer for SAFE Federal Credit Union in Sumter. 

The Senate also confirmed Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO of South Atlantic Bank, for a four-year term. Wicker first joined the board in 2018 when he was selected to fill an unexpired vacancy.

Tommy Bouchette

Tommy Bouchette, president and CEO of The Citizens Bank, has become a member of the South Carolina Board of Financial Institutions.

 Contributed Photo
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI: Motive unknown in Indiana detective killing

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary
Local News

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Could House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's endorsement swing another race from an endorser of Bernie Sanders? The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the central eastern part of the state, recently took the "unusual" step of making an endorsement in an Ohio Congressional election. 

+8
A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers
Local News

A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers

  • 5 min to read

FLORENCE, S.C. − The barber to Florence mayors since David McLeod − not to mention athletes of note who found their way into Florence − ended his 57-year barbering career and closed a barber shop that was at least 120 years old when he and his wife left Patriot Barber Shop for the last time Friday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert