Tommy Bouchette joins South Carolina Board of Financial Institutions

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence banker has been appointed to the South Carolina Board of Financial Institutions.

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced Tuesday that two people, The Citizens Bank President and chief executive officer Tommy Bouchette and Jenny Michaels, had joined the 11-member board tasked with supervision of the financial institutions operating in the state.

“We welcome Tommy and Jenny to the board and look forward to their insights as we continue to monitor and support the state’s financial services industry,” Loftis, who serves as chairman of the State Board of Financial Institutions, said. “Representing the mortgage lending and credit union sectors respectively, they bring a fresh perspective that will benefit the board’s ongoing work.”

Bouchette has served as the president and chief operating officer of The Citizens Bank in Florence. He previously served as executive vice president and chief banking officers from 2015 to 2019.

During his 35-year career in banking, Bouchette has risen from a lending officer with Pee Dee Farm Credit Bank, to various roles with SCN/Wachovia and The Citizens Bank where he was EVP and chief credit officer from 1997 to 1999.