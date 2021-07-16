Toney Moore takes big lead in Florence County Council race

FLORENCE, S.C. – Republican Toney Moore has a big fundraising lead in the race to replace Steven DeBerry on the Florence County Council.

Four of the five candidates running in the Florence County Council District 6 race recently reported their fundraising numbers for the quarter ending June 30.

The reports show Moore has raised $23,925 in individual contributions in the race. This number includes $3,000 of contributions from people with the last name Moore or with an address connected to Moore's businesses.

He has spent $23,550.18 and has $374.82 in money on hand.

Corey Dixon and Randy Godbold, the Republicans running against Moore in that party's primary, have each raised $3,700.

Dixon received all of his funds from individual contributions. Godbold received $500 in individual contributions and loaned himself the remaining $3,200.

Dixon has spent $2,941.80 and has $758.20 on hand and Godbold has spent $2,907.46 and has $792.54 on hand.

Democrat Louis Ashley has raised $1,620 including $800 of personal funds and $820 of individual contributions. The individual contributions include $300 from himself to serve as his office manager.