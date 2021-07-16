 Skip to main content
Toney Moore takes big lead in Florence County Council race
Toney Moore takes big lead in Florence County Council race

FLORENCE, S.C. – Republican Toney Moore has a big fundraising lead in the race to replace Steven DeBerry on the Florence County Council. 

Four of the five candidates running in the Florence County Council District 6 race recently reported their fundraising numbers for the quarter ending June 30. 

The reports show Moore has raised $23,925 in individual contributions in the race. This number includes $3,000 of contributions from people with the last name Moore or with an address connected to Moore's businesses. 

He has spent $23,550.18 and has $374.82 in money on hand. 

Corey Dixon and Randy Godbold, the Republicans running against Moore in that party's primary, have each raised $3,700. 

Dixon received all of his funds from individual contributions. Godbold received $500 in individual contributions and loaned himself the remaining $3,200. 

Dixon has spent $2,941.80 and has $758.20 on hand and Godbold has spent $2,907.46 and has $792.54 on hand. 

Democrat Louis Ashley has raised $1,620 including $800 of personal funds and $820 of individual contributions. The individual contributions include $300 from himself to serve as his office manager. 

He has spent $1,217 and has $403 on hand. 

Democrat Kelvin Mitchell did not post a report. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

