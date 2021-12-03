Toney Moore, Teresa Myers Ervin light Florence City-County Christmas tree

FLORENCE, S.C. – The holiday season has begun in Florence with the lighting of a Christmas tree.

Florence County Councilman Toney Moore and Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin pressed the button shortly after 5 p.m. Friday to light the tree at the 28th annual Florence City-County Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.

Moore, the newest member of the Florence County Council, provided the holiday cheer address.

His address reminded people that although times may be dark, Christmas should serve as a reminder of the light brought to the world by Jesus Christ.

Myers Ervin provided the welcome and the invocation at the ceremony.

The location is a change from previous years. In previous years, the ceremony was held at a tree at the Florence County Complex. That tree was removed during renovations. So the ceremony was moved to the plaza next to Wholly Smokin.

The first holiday music and light show and the Downtown Christmas Magic event followed the ceremony.

