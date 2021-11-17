Toney Moore to be sworn in to the Florence County Council Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council will once again have nine members at its meeting Thursday morning.
On the agenda for the council's Thursday morning morning meeting is the swearing in of Toney Moore as the councilman from District 6.
Moore received 556 votes, or 65.03%, to defeat Democrat Louis Ashley, who received 299 votes, or 34.97%, to win the Nov. 2 special election to fill the remaining year of H. Steven DeBerry’s four-year term on the County Council.
DeBerry was elected to the circuit court bench earlier this year and resigned his seat on the council to take the judicial seat.
Moore’s win means six Republicans will be on the council: Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr., Vice Chairman Kent Caudle, Roger Poston, Buddy Brand, Jerry Yarborough Jr. and Moore. The three Democrats are Secretary/Chaplain Waymon Mumford, Al Bradley and Jason Springs.
Also on the agenda are the second readings of ordinances rezoning a property on Morris Street near Lake City, authorizing a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Project Swift, adding Project Citadel to a joint county industrial park with Williamsburg County and allowing Pamplico to take over a water service area previously granted to but not served by the city of Florence.
Two ordinances are scheduled to be introduced. One amends the county zoning code and one is title-only introduction of the county's redistricting ordinance.
There are resolutions that:
>> Would lease the former Timmonsville Vocational Center and another property back to Florence School District Four for storage for the year.
>> Would lease 30 acres in Florence Industrial Park West to Gary Howard for a year.
>> Would convey right of way on Koppers Road to the South Carolina Department of Transportation so that the department will take over maintenance of the road.
>> Would authorize the conveyance of water and sewer lines in the Pee Dee Electric Touchtone Energy Commerce Park to the city of Florence for ownership and maintenance.
>> Would identify Project Swift for a fee in lieu of taxes agreement.
Clamentine Elmore, executive director of the Florence Housing Authority, is expected to provide an update on the authority to the council.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the County Council Chambers (Room 803) of the Florence County Complex located at 180 N. Irby St.