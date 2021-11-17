Toney Moore to be sworn into the Florence County Council Thursday

Two ordinances are scheduled to be introduced. One amends the county zoning code and one is title-only introduction of the county's redistricting ordinance.

There are resolutions that:

>> Would lease the former Timmonsville Vocational Center and another property back to Florence School District Four for storage for the year.

>> Would lease 30 acres in Florence Industrial Park West to Gary Howard for a year.

>> Would convey right of way on Koppers Road to the South Carolina Department of Transportation so that the department will take over maintenance of the road.

>> Would authorize the conveyance of water and sewer lines in the Pee Dee Electric Touchtone Energy Commerce Park to the city of Florence for ownership and maintenance.

>> Would identify Project Swift for a fee in lieu of taxes agreement.

Clamentine Elmore, executive director of the Florence Housing Authority, is expected to provide an update on the authority to the council.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the County Council Chambers (Room 803) of the Florence County Complex located at 180 N. Irby St.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.