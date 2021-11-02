Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Republicans will once again have a 6-3 advantage on the Florence County Council.

Republican Toney Moore received 556 votes, or 65.03%, to defeat Democrat Louis Ashley, who received 299 votes, or 34.97%, to win the election to fill the remaining year of H. Steven DeBerry's four-year term on the County Council.

Moore's win means six Republicans will be on the council: Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr., Vice Chairman Kent Caudle, Roger Poston, Buddy Brand, Jerry Yarborough Jr. and Moore. The three Democrats are Secretary/Chaplain Waymon Mumford, Al Bradley and Jason Springs.

Moore said it had been a long eight months. He added that seeing everyone who worked on his campaign celebrating reminded him that he now needed to go to work for them, District 6 and the rest of Florence County.

He also thanked the Florence County Republican Party and his campaign team for helping him win the seat. Moore encouraged Republicans in Florence County to support the county party to get more done in the county.

DeBerry was elected to the circuit court bench earlier this year and resigned his seat on the council to take the judicial seat.