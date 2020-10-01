 Skip to main content
Too early to tell if Florence H&M store will be among 250 stores to close
Hundreds of Florence residents gathered inside the Magnolia Mall in 2018 to celebrate the grand opening of Hennes and Mauritz Inc., better known as H&M.

FLORENCE, S.C. — A clothing retailer with a location in Florence will be closing 250 of its stores next year. 

Multiple media outlets have reported that H&M, a Swedish fast-fashion retailer with a location inside Magnolia Mall, will be closing 5% of its retail locations.

"More and more customers started shopping online during the pandemic," following temporary store closures that, at its peak, totaled about 80% of its store count, H&M said in a statement issued Thursday.

The Swedish retailer said its third quarter — June to August — recovered as time went on because of re-openings and growth in online shopping. However, its September sales declined 5% from the previous year.

"Although the challenges are far from over, we believe that the worst is behind us and we are well placed to come out of the crisis stronger," CEO Helena Helmersson said in the statement. 

It is not yet known whether the Florence store will be one of the stores to be closed.

A spokesperson for the company said Thursday afternoon that it was too early to go into more details than what was said in the media reports. The spokesperson added that the decision over which stores to close is part of a continuous retail portfolio optimization and that this process differs from market to market. The spokesperson also said that they were unable to go into details on the numbers of stores to close or what countries they were in at this point. 

The 20,000 square foot Florence store was opened on Thursday, July 19, 2018. 

