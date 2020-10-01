Too early to tell if Florence H&M store will be among 250 stores to close

FLORENCE, S.C. — A clothing retailer with a location in Florence will be closing 250 of its stores next year.

Multiple media outlets have reported that H&M, a Swedish fast-fashion retailer with a location inside Magnolia Mall, will be closing 5% of its retail locations.

"More and more customers started shopping online during the pandemic," following temporary store closures that, at its peak, totaled about 80% of its store count, H&M said in a statement issued Thursday.

The Swedish retailer said its third quarter — June to August — recovered as time went on because of re-openings and growth in online shopping. However, its September sales declined 5% from the previous year.

"Although the challenges are far from over, we believe that the worst is behind us and we are well placed to come out of the crisis stronger," CEO Helena Helmersson said in the statement.

It is not yet known whether the Florence store will be one of the stores to be closed.