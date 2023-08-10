FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence chapter of the international service organization Top Ladies of Distinction donated school supplies to Williams Middle School students on Thursday.

Ladies from the chapter brought three tables full of school supplies, including notebooks, pens, pencils, paper, hand sanitizer, yard sticks, markers, crayons and more. The organization’s regional director charged each of the chapters with giving school supplies to middle school kids, and the Florence chapter heeded the call.

“Today is a grand opportunity for us to work with the school by providing some materials so that the students will have a successful year,” said chapter president Lady Barbara Cooper.

The supplies were donated by the community and bought personally by chapter members.

Williams Middle School’s principal, Carrie Ann Brigman, said the organization donated more than she expected they would.

“We are just overwhelmed with the generosity of the group,” Brigman said. “We are very thankful and grateful for what they’re helping to provide for our students.”