Tourism and entertainment on the way back after COVID

FLORENCE, S.C. – Holly Beaumier, the executive director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau, informed the Florence Rotary Club on Monday at Victors about tourism and entertainment trends post-COVID.

While revisiting 2019, Beaumier said tourism growth was steady at that point at 3% to 5%.

She said attendance was gradually declining at professional meetings and events, particularly annual conferences, except in the religious sector. She said attendance declined by about 10 percent over a 15-year period.

She said professional sports events also saw declining attendance numbers from 2008 to 2018. However, Darlington Raceway ticket sales were still strong.

“Concert tours were set to break records in terms of economic activity,” Beaumier said.

State Parks were in the process of revamping, trying to become self-sustaining, she said.

State Welcome Centers were starting to convert to touchscreens/self-serve kiosks. Dillon is still in the process, she said.

Motor coach industry was in slow decline as its customer base was aging out, she said.