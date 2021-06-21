Tourism and entertainment on the way back after COVID

FLORENCE, S.C. – Holly Beaumier, the executive director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau, informed the Florence Rotary Club on Monday at Victors about tourism and entertainment trends post-COVID.
While revisiting 2019, Beaumier said tourism growth was steady at that point at 3% to 5%.
She said attendance was gradually declining at professional meetings and events, particularly annual conferences, except in the religious sector. She said attendance declined by about 10 percent over a 15-year period.
She said professional sports events also saw declining attendance numbers from 2008 to 2018. However, Darlington Raceway ticket sales were still strong.
“Concert tours were set to break records in terms of economic activity,” Beaumier said.
State Parks were in the process of revamping, trying to become self-sustaining, she said.
State Welcome Centers were starting to convert to touchscreens/self-serve kiosks. Dillon is still in the process, she said.
Motor coach industry was in slow decline as its customer base was aging out, she said.
Shortly before the shutdown due to COVID in March 2020, Beaumier said the Junior League Lucky Shamrock Festival and Pacing 4 Pieces were held in downtown Florence.
By March 20, hotel occupancy rates dropped to 15%. She said Charleston was at 4% occupancy; Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach hotels and beaches closed.
By April, she said 565 of the 1,200 hotels in South Carolina were closed.
Beaumier said larger tourism offices had reduced staff by 75 percent, “pouring funds into marketing to boost back tourism.”
“Florence CVB did the opposite, depended on more creative low-cost marketing and kept staff in place,” she said.
She said one person manned the office per day.
Beaumier said they started working on larger projects during the pandemic such as a Rotary Beauty Trail podcast, Francis Marion Trail Commission podcasts, a Master Trails Plan, set up a new nonprofit entity, Swamp Fox Trails, and worked on instructional videos.
By May, the downtown was offering small businesses re-opening grants, she said.
In December, downtown held a music and light show, but people were still cautious, she said.
Fast forward to today. Beaumier said six new businesses have opened in the downtown area.
She said the February Accommodations Tax monthly collection in South Carolina was $6.7 million, up 342 percent from February 2020, down only 3.7 percent from 2019.
April State Parks revenue was an unprecedented $5.4 million, up 65 percent from April 2019.
Beaumier said the Florence Center is continuing to book events. Its schedule is so full that brides are asking if Thursdays are available for weddings.
Concerts and sporting events are coming back, she said. And bus tours are booking again.
The Splash Pad is opening Saturday – the day after the first Florence After Five, she said.
“The Carolina Theater project is still underway downtown – venue for small concerts, weddings, conference space,” Beaumier said.
She said a restaurant is expected to come in next door.
“The Urban Square project on the 300 block of West Evans is in progress,” she said. “There may be an additional event space added across the street, depending on how the streetscape project is done.”
She said the Chocolate Crawl will be held in February, coinciding with Valentine’s Day, and the S.C. Pecan Music and Food Festival will be held on Nov. 6.