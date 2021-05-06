Townhouses could be coming to Florence's East Pine Street

FLORENCE, S.C. — Townhouses could be coming to the intersection of East Pine Street and Railroad Avenue.
On the agenda for the May meeting of the city's planning commission next Tuesday evening is a request from the city to rezone four properties it owns to allow for the construction of townhouses at 113 and 115 E. Pine St. and 319 and 321 Railroad Ave..
On the agenda for the May meeting of the city's design review board is a request from the city for a certificate of appropriateness to construct a total of 19 townhouses at 113 and 115 E. Pine St., 114 and 116 E. Pine St. and 319 and 321 Railroad Ave.
Randy Osterman, Florence city manager, said that the city has had preliminary conversations about a conditional grant development agreement with an unspecified developer who has interest in developing townhouses on the properties to ease the transition between the central business district and the mostly residential areas of Pine Street.
He said that applying for the rezoning was the first step in determining if building townhouses on the sites is possible or not.
Information provided to the design review board indicates that the townhouses will be a mix of two- and three-bedroom units with a garage and an additional parking spot located in the interior of the properties.
The information also indicates that five units would be located on the Railroad Avenue properties, five units on the even-numbered East Pine Street properties and six units on the odd-numbered East Pine Street properties.
Information provided to the planning commission indicates that the lots are currently vacant.
A fire occurred at an abandoned home previously located at one of the odd-numbered Pine Street properties and the remainder of that house was later removed by the city. Florence County property records indicate that the city acquired the East Pine Street properties for $56,000 in 2019.
The Railroad Avenue properties are diagonally across East Pine Street from a Habitat for Humanity home constructed on Railroad Avenue.
The planning commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will be conducted via Zoom and available to watch via the city's YouTube channel.
The design review board meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. It also will be conducted via Zoom and available to watch via the city's YouTube channel.