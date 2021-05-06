Townhouses could be coming to Florence's East Pine Street

FLORENCE, S.C. — Townhouses could be coming to the intersection of East Pine Street and Railroad Avenue.

On the agenda for the May meeting of the city's planning commission next Tuesday evening is a request from the city to rezone four properties it owns to allow for the construction of townhouses at 113 and 115 E. Pine St. and 319 and 321 Railroad Ave..

On the agenda for the May meeting of the city's design review board is a request from the city for a certificate of appropriateness to construct a total of 19 townhouses at 113 and 115 E. Pine St., 114 and 116 E. Pine St. and 319 and 321 Railroad Ave.

Randy Osterman, Florence city manager, said that the city has had preliminary conversations about a conditional grant development agreement with an unspecified developer who has interest in developing townhouses on the properties to ease the transition between the central business district and the mostly residential areas of Pine Street.

He said that applying for the rezoning was the first step in determining if building townhouses on the sites is possible or not.