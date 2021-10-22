Toys for Tots, Darlington Shares to benefit from Nov. 20 Darlington Raceway Track Laps

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway will offer fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the iconic 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval with Track Laps for Charity on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of its Track Laps for Charity program.

This time the $20 donation per car will go to Toys for Tots and Darlington Shares.

“Toys for Tots is an organization that is humbly serving communities across the nation to help families have a Merry Christmas,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “With the holidays season approaching, we are proud to support this purposeful organization by welcoming our loyal fans to the track Too Tough To Tame for a fun community event to benefit a worthy cause.”

This is the fourth Track Laps for Charity event of the year as Darlington Raceway continues to partner with organizations making a difference in our community.

The first three Track Laps for Charity benefited Donate Life South Carolina in March, VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program with Sport Clips, the Official Hair Care Service Provider of Darlington Raceway, in June and Blessings in a Backpack in August.