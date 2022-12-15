Toys for Tots making Christmas wishes come true

FLORENCE, S.C. — Toys for Tots will bring Christmas to 772 families in Florence County.

Bob Morgan, coordinator for the 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign, said he was glad to be able to provide Christmas to families who would have otherwise gone lacking. He said every child deserves a little Christmas.

Trinity Baptist Church allowed Toys for Tots to use its Depo building. This allowed parents to drive through and pick up presents with little to no contact. The Depo building was purchased by Trinity Baptist Church because of its nearness. It was formerly a part of the railroad.

Toys for Tots said the Depo building was ideal because of its easy access and centralized location.

To receive toys, parents had to submit a request online for Toys for Tots. To pick up the toys, they had to have their approval letter.

“We verify the identity of the parents, and we make sure that the child is their dependent,” Morgan said. “Once the identification checks out, a runner takes the list that states the child's age and their preferences, and they go to the tables for the appropriate age and gender to get the items for them to have a Christmas. The runner takes the items to the car and packs them and the parents don’t have to get out."

Morgan said the Christmas packages consist of a toy, a stocking stuffer, inflatables like basketballs and volleyballs, and educational books. Toys for Tots has a literacy program, and it is pushing for children to be able to read.

“We pushed really hard and now we are running out of books,'' Morgan joked.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

Morgan encourages people to donate and said all donations made in Florence County will stay in Florence County. He emphasized that the money would remain local.

“There are QR codes on the Toys for Tots bin and if you scan it, the barcode will take you directly to the Florence Toys for Tots campaign,” Morgan said. “It goes directly to the Florence campaign, and we buy toys with it.”

Morgan said the Christmas may be little, but nevertheless the kids will still have one.

‘We’re going to always do our best to do that,” he said.

Leroy Wright, a volunteer with Toys for Tots, said the event meant a lot to him because he grew up not having a lot and he can make sure others have what he lacked growing up.

“We didn’t have a lot when I was growing up,” Wright said. “I also have a grandson and it just feels good to give back and help the community.”