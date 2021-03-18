Track Laps for Charity set for Saturday at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Licensed drivers will have a chance to take their shot at the Track Too Tough to Tame this weekend in the name of Donate Life South Carolina.
For $20 participants can take three laps around the egg-shaped track that is NASCAR history.
Track Laps proceeds will benefit Darlington Shares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable entity, that donates racing-related items and offers financial support to assist community outreach programs and other nonprofit charities.
Saturday's event runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
